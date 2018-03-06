Lexus will unveil its new UX crossover at a press conference at 9:00 AM GMT (4:00 AM EST) at the Geneva Motor Show. You'll be able to watch the big premiere from the embedded stream below.

Lexus has already released a few images about its little, premium SUV (see gallery below). The model will be the brand's competitor against compact crossovers like the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class. It'll feature a bold design with a massive spindle grille, and hard creases that will accentuate the exterior shape. Inside, there will be a wide infotainment screen at the top of the center stack and a digital instrument cluster.

Powertrain choices still remain a mystery, but a teaser image suggests that a hybrid is in the lineup.

Source: Lexus