It’s almost time; the long-awaited debut of the Toyota Supra – or what we believe to be the new Supra – will go live in just a few minutes. Toyota promises that "the legend returns" to Geneva for 2018. The company will livestream its vehicle presentation beginning at 3:45 A.M. ET, or 8:45 A.M. GMT.

What we know so far about the proposed Supra concept is that it will likely be a GTE-spec concept, not the actual road-going production model. Still, the design should be mostly telling as to the final product, and the company will hopefully reveal at least a bit of details in the way of performance.

New Supra race car revealed: Toyota GR Supra Racing Concept Marks The Return Of Fabled Name

Rumor has it that the Supra could come with two engine options, either a 2.0-liter four-cylinder good for 248 horsepower (185 kilowatts), with a range-topping option with a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six developing 335 hp (250 kW). It’s unclear exactly which regions will get which powertrains, or if those power levels have even been confirmed.

We’ll know all the details for sure when the Supra concept debuts in Geneva. Stay tuned to Motor1.com for all the details that will undoubtedly follow.

Source: Toyota