Bugatti will hold a brief press conference starting at 9:40 AM Central European Time (8:40 AM GMT or 3:40 AM EST), but the company will only tease at what it will unveil.

Some recent investigation suggests that the big surprise could be a new version of the Chiron called the Sport. However, there are no details about the mysterious model other than that it may have a different exhaust than the standard version of the hypercar.

The phrase "further shaping" in the teaser video also hints at some aerodynamic tweaks for the Chiron. However, at this time, it's not yet clear how significant the changes could be,.

Source: Bugatti via YouTube