In less than an hour, we’ll get our first in-person look at the all-new Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Though we’ve already seen the stunning sports car in its entirety online, Porsche is holding a live debut event at the Geneva Motor Show beginning at 3:15 A.M. ET, or 8:15 A.M GMT.

With a whopping 520 horsepower (387 kilowatts) on tap, the GT3 RS has the ability to sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 3.2 seconds, and continue on to a top speed of 194 mph (312 kmh). That makes it one of the fastest, most powerful Porsche products ever built.

All that outrageous speed is managed courtesy of a seven-speed PDK gearbox that’s been specially calibrated for use on the GT3 RS. A set of 21-inch lightweight wheels wearing massive 325/30-series rubber are at the back, while a set of 20-inch wheels with 265/35-series tires are located in the front of the car.

Prices in Europe start at €195,137, while the GT3 can be had for $188,550 in the U.S. including delivery. With rumors that this could be the last naturally aspirated 911 GT3 ever, we wouldn’t be surprised if those numbers quickly increase as cars pass into private hands. Stay tuned for the live reveal, and check out everything you need to know about the 911 GT3 RS on Motor1.com.

Source: Porsche