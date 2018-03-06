The Audi A6 is all new – and it’s all kinds of pretty. Though we’ve already seen the new luxury sedan in the sheet metal, Audi is holding a live press conference at the Geneva Motor Show for all to see. The livestream video goes up on the Audi Facebook page, and elsewhere, at 3:00 A.M. ET, or 8:00 A.M GMT for all to see.

We can only assume the all-new sedan will look even better in person. The eighth-generation A6 is slightly larger than the outgoing model, stretching out to 0.5 inches wider, 0.3 inches longer, and one tenth of an inch taller. It’s more defined, too, with a sculpted new fascia, distinct new wheels, and a more tech-focused cabin.

The 2019 A6 borrows the 10.1-inch MMI infotainment screen from the A7, along with a second 8.6-inch display used for climate control function and other convenience features. Audi’s virtual cockpit, meanwhile, adds a 12.3-inch display behind a new steering wheel. Interior room is also increased, specifically with head and shoulder room.

Learn everything you need to know about the all-new Audi A6 at the links, and stay tuned for the full livestream just in case Audi has any surprises in store.

Source: Audi