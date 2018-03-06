The sleek new sedan is making its world debut at the Geneva Motor Show.

The Audi A6 is all new – and it’s all kinds of pretty. Though we’ve already seen the new luxury sedan in the sheet metal, Audi is holding a live press conference at the Geneva Motor Show for all to see. The livestream video goes up on the Audi Facebook page, and elsewhere, at 3:00 A.M. ET, or 8:00 A.M GMT for all to see.

We can only assume the all-new sedan will look even better in person. The eighth-generation A6 is slightly larger than the outgoing model, stretching out to 0.5 inches wider, 0.3 inches longer, and one tenth of an inch taller. It’s more defined, too, with a sculpted new fascia, distinct new wheels, and a more tech-focused cabin.

2019 Audi A6

The 2019 A6 borrows the 10.1-inch MMI infotainment screen from the A7, along with a second 8.6-inch display used for climate control function and other convenience features. Audi’s virtual cockpit, meanwhile, adds a 12.3-inch display behind a new steering wheel. Interior room is also increased, specifically with head and shoulder room.

Learn everything you need to know about the all-new Audi A6 at the links, and stay tuned for the full livestream just in case Audi has any surprises in store.

Source: Audi

2019 Audi A6
Audi A6
Audi A6 renderings
Audi A6 C8 vs A6 C7
2019 Audi A6 leaked official images (not confirmed)
Audi A6 Teaser Video
Audi A6 Avant Spy Photos
Unofficial Audi RS6 Sedan