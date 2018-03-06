Even though we’ve already seen the handsome new Skoda Vision X in its entirety, the Czech automaker is giving fans the chance to watch the new SUV roll out on stage at the Geneva Motor Show in real time. Skoda will officially show off the Vision X at 2:20 A.M. ET, or 7:20 A.M. GMT.

Already we know that the Vision X is as handsome as it is efficient. It comes packed with a 1.5-liter G-TEC engine (essentially a variant of VW’s TSI unit), as it’s one of the few Skoda engines that can run on natural gas. The powertrain is good for 130 horsepower (96 kilowatts) and 200 Newton-meters (147 lb-ft) of torque, put paired with two electric motors, combine to produce upwards of 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft) of torque, depending on how you spec it.

The Skoda Vision X will be available in front-, rear-, or all-wheel drive at launch, with the ability to sprint to 62 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 9.3 seconds, and on to a top speed of just 124 mph (200 kph). Total range is listed at 404 miles (650 kilometers). Be sure to stay tuned in for the entirety of the livestream, in case Skoda has an unexpected surprise in store, and be sure to get all the details on the Vision X at the link.

Source: Skoda