Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro makes world debut at Geneva Show

 World debut of track-only Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro hypercar

 Unveiled by Aston Martin Red Bull Racing’s Christian Horner and Adrian

Newey

 Hybrid V12 powertrain to develop in excess of 1100bhp

 All-new aerodynamics generate more than 1000kg of downforce

 Displayed alongside Aston Martin Red Bull Racing F1TM show car

6 March 2018, Geneva: Aston Martin has played the ultimate Top Trumps card at the

88th Geneva International Motor Show with the world debut of the Aston Martin

Valkyrie AMR Pro - the sensational track-only evolution of the marque’s spectacular

hypercar.

Taking the world’s most extreme road car as its basis, the AMR Pro version distills

the combined knowledge, expertise and aspirations of Adrian Newey, Chief

Technical Officer of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, and Aston Martin’s most talented

design and engineering teams, led by Marek Reichman - Aston Martin’s Chief

Creative Officer - and David King - Chief Special Operations Officer - to create a car

with the performance capabilities of a current Le Mans LMP1 prototype or Formula

One car.

The Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro completed a magnificent trio of track

thoroughbreds displayed on Aston Martin’s new Geneva Show area at stand #2229,

located in Hall 2 of the Palexpo Exhibition Centre. Flanked by the 2018 Aston Martin

Red Bull Racing F1TM show car and Aston Martin Racing’s new Vantage GTE World

Endurance Championship challenger, the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro was

unveiled by Newey and Aston Martin Red Bull Racing’s Team Principal, Christian

Horner. Joining them were Reichman and Jean-Claude Biver, CEO of TAG Heuer -

the official watch partner of Aston Martin and Aston Martin Red Bull Racing.

Full technical details of the Valkyrie AMR Pro will be revealed in due course, but

those headline figures that can be disclosed provide a remarkable statement of

intent. Key to the car’s unprecedented track performance are its lightweight

construction and high-downforce aerodynamics - a combination that will result in a

car that weighs 1000kg, yet is capable of generating more than its own weight in

downforce.

To achieve this remarkable figure all the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro’s

aerodynamic surfaces have been revised in the pursuit of significantly increased

downforce. Most obvious changes are wider bodywork and much larger front and

rear wing elements, which together with revised active aerodynamic control

strategies tailored for the demands of track driving. In order to save weight this

bodywork uses a lighter construction of carbon fibre. Likewise the removal of items

such as the heater/de-mister blower and infotainment screens fitted to the road car,

and through the fitment of new ultra-lightweight track-specific components such as a

polycarbonate windscreen (with heater elements) and side windows, carbon fibre

suspension wishbones, moulded race seats and a lighter exhaust system ensure the

AMR Pro hits its 1000kg weight target.

Calibration changes to the 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 engine’s emission control

systems and re-programming of the Energy Recovery System control software will

result in a combined power output of more than 1100bhp - more than the Valkyrie

road car and a figure than comfortably exceeds the magic 1:1 power-to-weight ratio.

That’s to say more than 1bhp to propel every kilogram of mass.

The single-minded pursuit of top speed has never been part of the Valkyrie ethos, yet

even in high-downforce track configuration the AMR Pro is still capable of hitting

225mph. Of far greater benefit to lap time is the track-only Valkyrie’s ability to

achieve lateral acceleration in excess of 3G - a figure far beyond that of any other car

derived from a fully homologated road car.

Red Bull Racing’s Chief Technical Officer, Adrian Newey said: “Seeing the Valkyrie

AMR Pro and this year’s Aston Martin Red Bull Racing F1TM show car together at

Geneva is a special moment for me. The Aston Martin Valkyrie road car draws

extensively from the knowledge I have gained during my career in Formula One, but

the AMR Pro version has allowed me to work beyond the constraints of road legality,

or indeed practicality! We’ve told a few of its secrets, but by no means all. I will leave

it to the public to ponder the lap time predictions. Suffice to say they’re quite

impressive.”

Commenting from the Geneva Show stand, Aston Martin’s Chief Executive Officer,

Andy Palmer, said of the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro: “Anyone who knows me

will tell you I’m a true racer at heart, so to see the track-only Aston Martin Valkyrie

AMR Pro together with Aston Martin Red Bull Racing’s Formula One and Aston

Martin’s World Endurance Championship cars here at Geneva is fabulous. I’m

starting to get used to some of the extraordinary things Adrian (Newey), Red Bull

Racing, Aston Martin and all our exceptional technical partners - now including Mobil

1 and Esso as Valkyrie’s official oil and fuel partners - are capable of, but the

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro is something truly mind-bending.”

Speaking at the debut event, Christian Horner, Team Principal of Aston Martin Red

Bull Racing said: “It is hugely rewarding to see the Valkyrie AMR Pro unveiled here in

Geneva, another evolutionary step in the relationship between Red Bull Racing and

Aston Martin. We set out together with an ambitious and pioneering road map to

create something extraordinary in partnership, and the Valkyrie AMR Pro is yet

another turn of that wheel.”

Just 25 Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pros will be built. Deliveries are expected to

commence in 2020. All cars are sold.

The 88th Geneva Motor Show opens to media and VIPs on March 6th. Public days

are March 8th to 18th.

