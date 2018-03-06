Extensive use of lightweight carbon fiber and a cabin with few amenities let the Valkyrie AMR Pro weigh less that 2,205 pounds.
The Aston Martin Valkyrie becomes even sharper at the Geneva Motor Show thanks to the launch of the track-only Valkyrie AMR Pro. This beast uses a hybrid V12 with over 1,100-horsepower (820 kilowatts), and the car can reach 225 miles per hour (362 kilometers per hour), despite a heavily modified body that produces significantly more downforce than the road-going variant of the hypercar.
The team at Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing wanted to transform the Valkyrie into a track vehicle capable of posting lap times on par with a modern LMP1 prototype or even a Formula One car. Compared to its road-legal counterpart, the AMR Pro features larger aerodynamic elements at the front and rear for producing even more downforce. The body in general is broader, too. The overhaul means that the Valkyrie AMR Pro is capable of pulling 3Gs of cornering force on the track.
"The Aston Martin Valkyrie road car draws extensively from the knowledge I have gained during my career in Formula One, but the AMR Pro version has allowed me to work beyond the constraints of road legality, or indeed practicality," Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer, Adrian Newey, said in the track-only model's announcement. "We’ve told a few of its secrets, but by no means all. I will leave it to the public to ponder the lap time predictions. Suffice to say they’re quite impressive."
Other than the hybrid V12's output "in excess of 1100 bhp," Aston Martin doesn't yet offer many details about the the model's electrification. "Full technical details of the Valkyrie AMR Pro will be revealed in due course," the firm promises in its press release.
Despite the addition of the hybrid's hardware, the Valkyrie AMR Pro still weighs less than 2,205 pounds (1,000 kilograms). This is possible by using even lighter construction for the carbon fiber, a polycarbonate windshield, and carbon fiber suspension wishbones. In addition, driving amenities like the infotainment system and heater are gone.
Aston Martin will build just 25 unites of the Valkyrie AMR Pro, and deliveries will begin in 2020. The company doesn't offer the price, but it doesn't really matter because all of them already have buyers.
Source: Aston Martin
Taking the world’s most extreme road car as its basis, the AMR Pro version distills
the combined knowledge, expertise and aspirations of Adrian Newey, Chief
Technical Officer of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, and Aston Martin’s most talented
design and engineering teams, led by Marek Reichman - Aston Martin’s Chief
Creative Officer - and David King - Chief Special Operations Officer - to create a car
with the performance capabilities of a current Le Mans LMP1 prototype or Formula
One car.
The Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro completed a magnificent trio of track
thoroughbreds displayed on Aston Martin’s new Geneva Show area at stand #2229,
located in Hall 2 of the Palexpo Exhibition Centre. Flanked by the 2018 Aston Martin
Red Bull Racing F1TM show car and Aston Martin Racing’s new Vantage GTE World
Endurance Championship challenger, the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro was
unveiled by Newey and Aston Martin Red Bull Racing’s Team Principal, Christian
Horner. Joining them were Reichman and Jean-Claude Biver, CEO of TAG Heuer -
the official watch partner of Aston Martin and Aston Martin Red Bull Racing.
Full technical details of the Valkyrie AMR Pro will be revealed in due course, but
those headline figures that can be disclosed provide a remarkable statement of
intent. Key to the car’s unprecedented track performance are its lightweight
construction and high-downforce aerodynamics - a combination that will result in a
car that weighs 1000kg, yet is capable of generating more than its own weight in
downforce.
To achieve this remarkable figure all the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro’s
aerodynamic surfaces have been revised in the pursuit of significantly increased
downforce. Most obvious changes are wider bodywork and much larger front and
rear wing elements, which together with revised active aerodynamic control
strategies tailored for the demands of track driving. In order to save weight this
bodywork uses a lighter construction of carbon fibre. Likewise the removal of items
such as the heater/de-mister blower and infotainment screens fitted to the road car,
and through the fitment of new ultra-lightweight track-specific components such as a
polycarbonate windscreen (with heater elements) and side windows, carbon fibre
suspension wishbones, moulded race seats and a lighter exhaust system ensure the
AMR Pro hits its 1000kg weight target.
Calibration changes to the 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 engine’s emission control
systems and re-programming of the Energy Recovery System control software will
result in a combined power output of more than 1100bhp - more than the Valkyrie
road car and a figure than comfortably exceeds the magic 1:1 power-to-weight ratio.
That’s to say more than 1bhp to propel every kilogram of mass.
The single-minded pursuit of top speed has never been part of the Valkyrie ethos, yet
even in high-downforce track configuration the AMR Pro is still capable of hitting
225mph. Of far greater benefit to lap time is the track-only Valkyrie’s ability to
achieve lateral acceleration in excess of 3G - a figure far beyond that of any other car
derived from a fully homologated road car.
Red Bull Racing’s Chief Technical Officer, Adrian Newey said: “Seeing the Valkyrie
AMR Pro and this year’s Aston Martin Red Bull Racing F1TM show car together at
Geneva is a special moment for me. The Aston Martin Valkyrie road car draws
extensively from the knowledge I have gained during my career in Formula One, but
the AMR Pro version has allowed me to work beyond the constraints of road legality,
or indeed practicality! We’ve told a few of its secrets, but by no means all. I will leave
it to the public to ponder the lap time predictions. Suffice to say they’re quite
impressive.”
Commenting from the Geneva Show stand, Aston Martin’s Chief Executive Officer,
Andy Palmer, said of the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro: “Anyone who knows me
will tell you I’m a true racer at heart, so to see the track-only Aston Martin Valkyrie
AMR Pro together with Aston Martin Red Bull Racing’s Formula One and Aston
Martin’s World Endurance Championship cars here at Geneva is fabulous. I’m
starting to get used to some of the extraordinary things Adrian (Newey), Red Bull
Racing, Aston Martin and all our exceptional technical partners - now including Mobil
1 and Esso as Valkyrie’s official oil and fuel partners - are capable of, but the
Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro is something truly mind-bending.”
Speaking at the debut event, Christian Horner, Team Principal of Aston Martin Red
Bull Racing said: “It is hugely rewarding to see the Valkyrie AMR Pro unveiled here in
Geneva, another evolutionary step in the relationship between Red Bull Racing and
Aston Martin. We set out together with an ambitious and pioneering road map to
create something extraordinary in partnership, and the Valkyrie AMR Pro is yet
another turn of that wheel.”
Just 25 Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pros will be built. Deliveries are expected to
commence in 2020. All cars are sold.
The 88th Geneva Motor Show opens to media and VIPs on March 6th. Public days
are March 8th to 18th.
