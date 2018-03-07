Zenvo Automotive A/S (‘Zenvo’), the Danish high-performance automotive company, has today unveiled its new model at the Geneva International Motor Show. The Zenvo TSR-S is positioned between the company’s TS1 GT car and its racetrack-bred sibling, the TSR, combining phenomenal on-road capabilities with ultimate exclusivity. The TSR-S is a street legal version of the TSR – hence the ’S’ in the model name. Featuring an innovative and striking new active multi-axis Centripetal Wing and an in-house developed twin supercharged V8 engine, production of the TSR-S is now underway within Zenvo’s limited production of just five cars a year. Setting the car apart from its rivals, the TSR-S incorporates manually-adjustable performance settings including a variable power output. In addition, the unique dual gearbox set-up can switch between a standard road gearbox configuration and a brutal mechanical direct power-shift race set-up that delivers a genuine race car experience on the track. The TSR-S has been completely redesigned and reengineered for optimum aerodynamic performance. This, combined with a further improved active rear differential and an advanced traction control system, helps the TSR-S to deliver an unrivalled performance on the road, for a genuinely unique hypercar experience. Troels Vollertsen, Chief Technical Officer and Founder of the company, explains: “In developing the TSR-S, the utmost dedication and ambition of our team has driven us to achieve unprecedented levels of aerodynamic engineering capability for a road-going car. By converging the individual performance characteristics of the exceptional TS1 GT hypercar with the savage TSR track car we have created the ultimate Zenvo. The TSR-S is a once-in-a-generation car with cutting-edge technologies that will define new boundaries in automotive engineering, and will rightfully place it in the very highest echelons of the hypercar world.” Zenvo Centripetal Wing: a patent-pending active rear wing system Since its formation in 2007, Zenvo has established a reputation for engineering excellence and innovation. Building on this foundation, advanced aerodynamic analysis and implementation of advanced airflow management on the TSR-S helps the car generate more than three times as much downforce as the TS1 GT. Central to this is the dramatic Zenvo Centripetal Wing. The ground-breaking rear wing has two rotational axes enabling it to function both as an air break and a cornering stabilizer. When the TSR-S corners, the wing rotates relative to the car’s longitudinal axis. This generates an inward force together with the conventional downforce, boosting inner tyre grip and cornering stability. Vollertsen explains: “The Centripetal Wing is an exceptional development that allows for increased grip and higher cornering speed. Whereas most supercars only achieve optimum downforce in cornering at a certain speed, the multi-rotational function of the wing distributes downforce in an innovative way to deliver the optimum amount of cornering grip at any speed. Whilst lifting to boost downforce, the wing also tilts while cornering – for example, lifting the left side of the wing when cornering left and vice versa, to propel the car to the inside of the corner, ensuring exceptional stability and grip.” The name ‘Centripetal’ directly refers to the centripetal force also known as ‘center seeking’ force. When in an absolutely horizontal position, a conventional rear wing generates a downforce perpendicular to the horizontal position of the wing: absolute vertical. When the centripetal wing tilts away from the absolute horizontal, the downforce stays perpendicular to the plane of the wing thereby generating a centripetal force. This centripetal force reduces the tendency of the rear end to break away - a trait that is inherent for a mid-engine car. Furthermore, the high pivot point of the wing allows it to act as an additional rear anti-roll bar. This provides additional grip to the inner wheel, reducing the chance of a loss of traction at the rear, and also ensuring increased downforce on the inner wheel. The wing also functions as air brake when fully-rotated in an upright position. Advanced aerodynamic design The aerodynamic development of the Zenvo TSR-S was focused on providing unprecedented driving dynamics. The centripetal rear wing is only one contributor to the comprehensive new aerodynamic package. Other unique and innovative new features collaborate to improve stability, cornering and braking. The new front splitter is designed to improve front to rear downforce distribution by generating front downforce and directing air to the underbody. The front bumper is updated together with the front wheel housing outlets. Together they stabilise the air around the front wheels and direct air to the intercoolers. At the same time the front wheel housing outlets extracts air from the front underbody, improving downforce and decreasing drag. The rear body of the car features major updates with an LMP1-inspired air scoop, new diffuser and the proprietary active rear wing. The diffuser is optimised to extract air from the underbody and decrease the rear tyre wake for increased stability. Kasper Berthu Damkjær, Senior Fluid Mechanics Specialist and Aerotak ApS founder, participated in the development of the TSR-S aerodynamics. “The wing concept is focused on delivering high downforce while increasing the tyre load on the inboard tyres when cornering,” says Damkjær. “Conventional movable wing and flap designs, focused on inboard tyre load, function by a penalty concept where downforce is increased on the inboard section of the cornering car but not on the outboard section. “The TSR-S wing concept is able to maintain the high downforce and generate a large inwards directed force. When the wing is tilted, downforce is only decreased by 3%, while an inward directed force of 30% of the wing downforce is generated.” Advanced engineering provides personalised driving characteristics for TSR-S Zenvo has developed a reputation among hypercar enthusiasts around the world for offering clients a truly unique blend of power, performance and prestige. Using extensive lightweight carbon-fibre and other hybrid composite materials as well as unique drivetrain, the quality of Zenvo engineering and the precision quality of production are worthy successors of Denmark’s innovative ancestors. The TSR-S comes so close to a genuine track car that is still drivable on the public road, combining phenomenal handling capabilities with ultimate exclusivity. The TSR-S has two faces – it can provide drivers with a usable, easy-to-drive hypercar for the road, but also has the potential for drivers to alter the car’s characteristics, with a number of adjustable performance settings that can turn it into a performance-focused racer. There are three settings – Minimum (700bhp), IQ, and Maximum (1177bhp). IQ is an autonomous setting that cleverly provides ‘race-car for the road’ driving characteristics. The advanced traction control system continuously assesses the grip of the tyres on the road and limits the power accordingly. Where traction allows, the IQ setting will ensure maximum power is delivered to the rear wheels whenever possible. For the driver, it is the experience provided by the two distinct gearbox settings that most makes this car feel like a genuine race car. The gearbox comprises a 7-speed paddle shift gearbox with helical-cut dog gears. The set-up can switch between standard road gearbox directly to a race gearbox operation – a development that is unique to Zenvo. In Race setting, the brutal direct mechanical power-shift gearchange is one of the fastest-shifting powertrains in existence. In Road setting, the gearchange is electronic, with sensors adjusting the gearchange to remove the harshness so often experienced by a dog box, for a more a more relaxing drive in everyday use. Performance-focused exterior styling - inspired by nature The TSR-S takes the powerful Danish design philosophy of previous Zenvo success stories and complements them in new ways. For instance, the piercing headlights, inspired by a sharp-eyed eagle stalking its prey before diving down to take the prize, are enhanced by a redesigned carbon fibre splitter that adds to the purposeful stance. The aggressively muscular haunches on the side profile also reflect the power of nature, reminiscent of a lion crouched on its haunches, ready to launch into action. The redesigned headlights feature Bi-LED headlamps and daytime running lights, indicators, and a drag-reducing air duct. This configuration is developed to minimise weight and adds considerable visual impact, making the front of the TSR-S look even more aggressive and purposeful than the original TS1 GT. As with the headlight housing, the redesigned rear light frame features a duct venting the rear wheel housing. Rear lights are reduced to only one cluster unit per side in order to save weight – there is even only one licence plate lamp at the rear, highlighting the attention to detail provided by Zenvo’s engineers in their efforts to reduce weight. The inside story - inspired by racing heritage Every detail of the minimalistic driver-focused interior of the TSR-S reflects the overall performance-focused philosophy of a track day car. Unnecessary weight has been eliminated from the cockpit: in its ultimate configuration, the car has no sound system or speakers, no satellite navigation, no air conditioning, no airbags, and mechanically operated seats, although clients can specify any level of equipment they desire. Continuing the high-performance theme, the materials and trim finish are race-inspired. The steering wheel features a switch that has been adopted directly from racing, while the bespoke TSR-S carbon seat shells are clad in lightweight 3D cushioned fabric designed to reduce heat from the driver and race-suit-gripping Alcantara, and can be fitted with six-point racing harnesses. All surfaces have been stripped back to expose the structural carbon fibre, with parts upholstered in Alcantara only where it is necessary to eliminate reflections in the windscreen. In contrast to the TS1 GT – where Zenvo offers a wide range of precious metals for all CNC-machined trim parts – the TSR-S features a black anodised aluminium trim underlining the racing ambience of the cabin – although customers can choose their own colours here should they wish. The instrument cluster display graphics are completely redesigned for the TSR-S, featuring a horizontal rev-counter inspired by retro racers from the 1980s, and central gear selection indicator. The simplicity in the display reflects the stripped-back nature of the car and emphasises to the driver the most important information they need when driving fast, for example the current gear selection and engine revs. Bespoke in every detail A total of five cars are allocated annually, which makes it unlikely for owners to ever encounter another Zenvo in the wild. Unique to the exclusive world of hypercar ownership, Zenvo offers its clients a bespoke personalised watermark graphic set beneath the high-gloss finish on the carbon fibre panels, using a meticulous process carried out by master craftsmen. To demonstrate, the TSR-S show car presented in Geneva features a unique graphic that features elements of the Zenvo logo. The smooth graphic starts at the bonnet, continues over the roof and concludes at the rear, including on the Centripetal Wing. Peter Van Rooy, Zenvo Marketing Director, explains: “Like all of our cars, the Zenvo TSR-S is 100% Danish-designed and hand-built in an extremely limited number. Each car is fully customisable and built to order, tailored according to the precise specifications of the discerning client. As an example, small details may hint at the nationality of the owner, such as a subtle expression of their country’s flag in designated locations in the cockpit, engine bay and the exterior graphic. We call it ‘Patriotic Ownership’, and it is reminiscent of heritage vehicles such as original Minis that carried British flag decals.“ The TSR-S also celebrates the wider wonders of nature, demonstrated in the display model for Geneva in a lustrous ‘Laguna Roja’ paint finish, representing the rich hues of the freshwater ‘Red Lagoon’ in Chile. This stunning colour is highlighted by orange accents symbolising the motorsports theme. Technical highlights TSR-S Configuration: 2-door, 2-seat, mid-engine, rear wheel drive sports car Body: All carbon fibre Chassis: Lightweight steel/aluminium semi-monocoque, front and rear racing steel sub-frames. Engine: Zenvo 5.8-litre V8 flatplane high revving racing engine with Twin Centrifugal Superchargers and sequential fuel injection. Max power: 1177 bhp Transmission: Paddle shift 7-speed gearbox with helical-cut dog gears Top speed: 325 km/h (202 mph) electronically limited Acceleration 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in 2.8 seconds, 0-200 km/h (0-124 mph) in 6.8 seconds Length: 4815 mm Width: 2038 mm (excluding door mirrors) Height: 1198 mm Wheelbase: 2906 mm Ground clearance: 95 mm (can be raised to 145 mm thanks to ride height adjustment, for added clearance of kerbs and speed humps) Dry weight: 1495 kg (in ultimate specification) Weight distribution (F/R): 44%/56% Wheels / tyres: Forged aluminium wheels fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres Front: 8.5x20 wheels with 245/35-20 tyres Rear: 12.5x21 wheels with 325/30-21 tyres Brakes: Carbon ceramic discs with six-piston callipers Front: 395 mm Rear: 380 mm Winning partnerships Zenvo’s brand partners include Univar, Michelin, AIRTOX, Liquid Colour Design, Champagne CARBON, Nilfisk, Samsøe and Samsøe, OVERGAARD & DYRMAN and Rebellion Timepieces. Zenvo’s stand presentation at the Geneva Motor Show is shared with Rebellion Timepieces to highlight their engineering partnership and celebrate the recent victory by the Rebellion racing team in the FIA World Endurance Championship.