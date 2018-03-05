It was only a few months ago when Brabus worked its magic on the Mercedes-AMG S63 and now the reputable tuner is back with even more power because you can never have too much of it. The sedan is not riding solo to the 2018 Geneva Motor Show as it’s being accompanied by its coupe counterpart, with both of them sharing a heavily upgraded version of the 4.0-liter V8 now featuring beefier turbochargers to up the power levels to unprecedented levels.

The two AMG rockets now have an immense 789 horsepower (588 kilowatts) and a maximum torque of 737 pound-feet (1,000 Newton-meters) delivered to both axles. Whether it’s the sedan or the coupe, the sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) takes a mere 3.1 seconds and that puts the two S63 models in the same league with quite a few supercars. Top speed? It’s electronically governed at 186 mph (300 kph) for both body styles, but Brabus is already hard at work preparing some changes to unlock an even higher velocity.

The Geneva-bound Mercedes siblings come with a subtle aerodynamic kit encompassing several carbon fiber bits and pieces, along with custom alloy wheels up to 22 inches in size, a menacing all-black look, and a suspension lowering kit bringing the cars closer to the road by 15 millimeters (0.6 inches).

It’s a different story once you virtually hop into the cabins of the two high-powered S63 showcars as while the sedan continues the exterior’s dark theme, the coupe adopts a rather lovely Italian cuoio leather. Sky’s the limit when it comes to customizing the interior as Brabus has the full arsenal of goodies, ranging from carbon fiber, aluminum, and wood accents to paddle shifters and numerous upholstery choices.

As a final note, you can have the exact amount of Brabus-tuned AMG power in the E63 S also about to make its public debut in Switzerland.

Source: Brabus