Apart from a new name, the Fortwo and the Forfour also get visual makeovers and a fast-charging function.
The first fully electric vehicles in the Mercedes-Benz lineup will wear the special designation "EQ." While we aren't expected to see the first models until at least 2020, Daimler has used that same badge for the first time on its new Smart Fortwo and Forfour special editions. Dubbed the Smart Fortwo and Forfour EQ NightSky, the two fully electric hatchbacks are the first in Daimler’s EQ lineup, and will make their debut this week at the Geneva Motor Show.
The four-door Forfour, and the two-door Fortwo – which will also be available as a cabrio model at launch – will each come with a number of distinctive design cues that help separate the two special edition models from the rest of the range. Both the standard Brabus-trimmed exterior and the cabin are finished in a night sky-mimicking deep black finish, accented by what Daimler calls its "hallmark blue EQ paint finish," or more accurately Pacific Blue.
Along with Brabus body panels, each Smart EQ NightSky model comes with a unique set of 16-inch Brabus Monoblock VIII wheels, and NightSky badging in the mirror triangle, as well as elsewhere throughout the cabin and on the exterior.
Alongside the new NightSky special edition, each Smart EQ vehicle now features an optional fast-charging function that will allow the vehicle to be recharged to 80 percent in just 40 minutes from completely empty. The range will be joined by a mobile app that gives users access to things like charging times, locations, and battery life, among others.
The new Smart EQ NighSky editions will go on sale later this year following their debut at the Geneva Motor Show. By 2020, and will start at 28,255 euros for the regular Smart EQ Fortwo, or 31,515 for the Fortwo Cabrio. By 2020, every Smart vehicle will be fully electric.
Source: Smart
smart EQ fortwo edition nightsky
The battery-electric versions from smart are the first series-produced models of the EQ product and technology brand. smart will be presenting the special model smart EQ fortwo/forfour nightsky edition at the Geneva Motor Show as the first series-produced model in the hallmark blue EQ paint finish. The nightsky edition will initially be available for ordering in fortwo and fortwo cabrio variants from 6 March and will reach the showrooms in the spring.
"smart is electric, innovative, intelligent and totally unique, or in three words each: 'smart EQ fortwo' and 'smart EQ forfour'," says CEO of smart Dr. Annette Winkler. "With the smart EQ fortwo/forfour, we are putting the first products from the Mercedes-Benz Cars EQ family on urban roads and showing how much fun electric mobility can be. "The smart EQ fortwo (combined power consumption: 13.1 - 12.9 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km) and smart EQ forfour (combined power consumption: 13.2 – 13.1 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 0 g/km) are accompanied by the launch of an optimised charging technology as well as a new app around electric mobility.
smart is currently the only car manufacturer worldwide to offer its model range in both combustion-engine and all-electric variants. And smart is the first car brand with its sights set on a systematic changeover from combustion engine to electric drive: smart has been selling only electric vehicles in the USA, Canada and Norway since 2017, and from 2020 it will be marketing only electric battery-powered vehicles in Germany and Western Europe, too. The rest of the world will follow suit shortly after.
EQ: the new e-mobility brand from the inventor of the automobile
EQ offers a comprehensive electric mobility eco-system comprising products, services, technologies and innovations. The spectrum ranges from electric vehicles through wallboxes and charging services to home energy storage units. The name EQ stands for "Electric Intelligence" and is derived from the brand values "emotion" and "intelligence". The new brand covers all key aspects of customer-oriented electric mobility and extends beyond the vehicle itself. The models embody the essence of state-of-the-art electric mobility: the combination of emotional and intelligent design, outstanding driving enjoyment, high everyday practicality and the utmost in safety which is a defining characteristic of all vehicles from the inventor of the automobile.
The first Mercedes-Benz production model of the new EQ technology and product brand, the EQC, will go into production at the Mercedes-Benz Bremen plant in 2019. It will be based on the Concept EQ which was shown in Paris in 2016.