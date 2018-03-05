The first fully electric vehicles in the Mercedes-Benz lineup will wear the special designation "EQ." While we aren't expected to see the first models until at least 2020, Daimler has used that same badge for the first time on its new Smart Fortwo and Forfour special editions. Dubbed the Smart Fortwo and Forfour EQ NightSky, the two fully electric hatchbacks are the first in Daimler’s EQ lineup, and will make their debut this week at the Geneva Motor Show.

The four-door Forfour, and the two-door Fortwo – which will also be available as a cabrio model at launch – will each come with a number of distinctive design cues that help separate the two special edition models from the rest of the range. Both the standard Brabus-trimmed exterior and the cabin are finished in a night sky-mimicking deep black finish, accented by what Daimler calls its "hallmark blue EQ paint finish," or more accurately Pacific Blue.

Along with Brabus body panels, each Smart EQ NightSky model comes with a unique set of 16-inch Brabus Monoblock VIII wheels, and NightSky badging in the mirror triangle, as well as elsewhere throughout the cabin and on the exterior.

"Smart is electric, innovative, intelligent and totally unique, or in three words each: 'Smart EQ Fortwo' and 'Smart EQ Forfour'," says CEO of smart Dr. Annette Winkler. "With the smart EQ Fortwo/Forfour, we are putting the first products from the Mercedes-Benz Cars EQ family on urban roads and showing how much fun electric mobility can be."

Alongside the new NightSky special edition, each Smart EQ vehicle now features an optional fast-charging function that will allow the vehicle to be recharged to 80 percent in just 40 minutes from completely empty. The range will be joined by a mobile app that gives users access to things like charging times, locations, and battery life, among others.

The new Smart EQ NighSky editions will go on sale later this year following their debut at the Geneva Motor Show. By 2020, and will start at 28,255 euros for the regular Smart EQ Fortwo, or 31,515 for the Fortwo Cabrio. By 2020, every Smart vehicle will be fully electric.

Source: Smart