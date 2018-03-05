The two-door S-Class models are described by Mercedes as being their “dream cars” and we can perfectly understand that as the high-end models are a wonderful mélange of luxury, refinement, and elegance very hard to match these days by rival companies. To make the Coupe and Cabriolet even more desirable, the three-pointed star company has decided to give the duo an “Exclusive Edition” bundling more standard kit and a special finish to make it worth your while.

Right from the start you get the fancy LED headlights with Swarovski crystals and a choice between two exclusive paints: rubellite red or aragonite silver. Depending on the color you go for, the 19-inch alloy wheels featuring a multi-twin-spoke design come finished in either himalaya grey/thulium silver or aragonite silver. If you’re willing to go up a size, the 20-inch rims can be had if you tick the “AMG Line” box.

In regards to the cabriolet’s soft top, Mercedes is offering beige and dark red shades, depending on the body’s hue. With the new Exclusive Edition being based on the facelifted S-Class Coupe and Convertible, it means the cars come with model-exclusive OLED taillights.

The upgrades on the outside are complemented by the additional niceties inside the lavish cabins where the S-Class Coupe and Convertible have received a light brown Asian hardwood trim and a standard Burmester surround sound system. Living up to the special edition’s name, the cars get the Exclusive package featuring Nappa leather just about everywhere you look, including for the top section of the instrument panel and door panels.

To top it all off, the illuminated “Mercedes-Benz” lettering proudly adorns the door sills while “Exclusive Edition” can be seen in the center console on the cup holder cover.

The new two-door S-Class models follow the refreshed C43 sedan and wagon unveiled earlier today with more power and mild cosmetic tweaks.

Source: Mercedes-Benz