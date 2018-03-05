Hide press release Show press release

The icon continues to evolve: the new Fiat 500 Collezione presented at the Geneve MotorShow





During the Geneve MotorShow, the Fiat brand launches a new special series dedicated to Fiat 500. With its amazing bi-color livery "Primavera", this special series celebrates the 500's timeless style and design, its iconic status and its ever-fashionable personality.

The 500 Collezione features exclusive colour and material combinations, finely tailored workmanship and a fresh, sophisticated spirit. Welcome the warm weather with the Cabrio version, in pure 500 style.

Available in both hatchback and convertible versions, the Fiat 500 Collezione is exclusively styled, with 16" alloy wheels as standard, many chrome details, exclusive two-tone liveries and a special logo.

More than six million units sold since 1957, more than two million in the last ten years. Today, Fiat 500 is a global icon, capable of generating more than 80 per cent of sales beyond Italy's borders.

Leader in the A segment, Fiat 500 once again confirmed this year its dominance in Europe, finishing in the top 3 in its segment in an astonishing 16 countries.



In the prestige setting of the Geneva International Motor Show, the spotlights will be picking out the new Fiat 500 Collezione special series, another tribute to the Fiat icon after the limited editions which celebrated its sixtieth birthday last year. The 500 Collezione is a 500 through and through, because it embodies all the characteristics of one of the most famous Italian icons, with its unique style and unmistakable, timeless design.

The Fiat 500 Collezione celebrates the 500's timeless style and design, its iconic status and its ever-fashionable personality. In pure 500 style, it drives into spring with a fresh, sophisticated spirit, conjured up by finely tailored workmanship and exclusive colour and material combinations.

Available both as a hatchback and in the more exclusive convertible version, it features stylistic details that reflect a modern reworking of its great forerunner's unmistakable design signature, with specific chrome trims on the front bumper, bonnet and mirror caps. The 16-inch alloy rims are standard, while several optional cool liveries can be chosen, such as the new two-colour "Primavera" (White and Grey), the two-colour "Acquamarina" (White and Green) and Taormina Ivory, alternative to Gelato White and Blu Dipinto di Blu Blue. Last but not least, the car's elegance is signed by the chrome "Collezione" logo in italic script on the tailgate and the grey/white/grey waistrail on both monochrome and two-tone cars.

The interior has the same restrained yet irresistible elegance, with original design choices. The dashboard is coloured to match the bodywork: white in the combination with two-colour "Primavera" and green in the combination with two-colour "Acquamarina". The seats are also in two colours, with grey striped base and ivory upper section, embroidered with the 500 logo at shoulder height. The "Collezione" logo also appears inside, embroidered on the mats. What's more, the new Fiat 500 Collezione offers the best in terms of connectivity and technology: as an option, customers can choose the Uconnect 7'' HD LIVE radio, which is Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM compatible, not to mention the optional integral navigator with Tom Tom maps, the largest-in-class 7'' TFT display, and, for lovers of music on the move, the Beats Audio Hi-Fi system. Finally the range of engines: there is a choice of petrol, petrol+LPG dual fuel and Diesel units with powers from 69 to 105 HP, also with Dualogic robotised transmission and paddle shift. The car on the stand at the Geneva Motor Show is the 1.2, 69 HP version.

This is by no means the first time the Fiat icon has appeared before its public with a different, exclusive look while still being very much itself; in fact, this is one of the secrets of its eternal youth. Its design has inspired the imagination of artists and fashion designers, who have given it elegant, exclusive and sporty interpretations, imagining memorable special series and proving that such a well-loved, exciting, surprising car can bring together wildly different creative worlds.

The many special series include 500 by Diesel, the first of a long series, launched exactly ten years ago, 500C by Gucci in 2011, 500 Riva in 2016 and the recent 500-60esimo e Anniversario, celebrating the Fiat icon's sixtieth birthday. With the aid of all these versions, the Fiat 500 has revolutionised the traditional rules of the market and proved that a small car can express itself in many languages, all of which share success. It is certainly no coincidence that more than two million drivers worldwide have chosen to take the wheel of this four-wheeled legend. An international and not just an Italian success, today, 80% of Fiat 500 cars are sold beyond the country's borders. In January 2018, the Fiat icon led the market in eight countries and was in the top three in another eight. This continues the success of 2017, when the 500 headed the sales charts in eight countries, including Great Britain and Spain, and was in the first three in seven more, including Italy and France.