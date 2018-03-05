Like Henry Ford used to say, you can have it in any color you'd like, as long as it's black.
It’s a known fact that BMW is cooking up a hotter M2 that will carry the “Competition” suffix, but it seems there’s still time to come out with a special edition of the sporty coupe to mark it has been a sales performer. Indeed, global deliveries stood at more than 12,000 examples in 2017, thus allowing the M2 to become the best-selling M car. For this very reason, the company has created the new Edition Black Shadow version available exclusively in an elegant Sapphire Black metallic.
To complement the dark look, the limited-run M2 sits on black matte 19-inch wheels featuring a Y-spoke design and comes with carbon side mirror caps. Other changes compared to a regular M2 include the black chrome exhaust tips and a carbon look for the rear diffuser, while up front the kidney grille has a high-gloss black finish.
Available from next month in Europe, the new BMW M2 Coupe Edition Black Shadow is purely about looking good, so there aren’t any changes underneath the hood. It packs the same turbocharged straight-six engine good for 365 hp (272 kW), 343 pound-feet (465 Nm) of torque, and a sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.3 seconds if you go for the optional seven-speed, dual-clutch gearbox. Stick with the standard six-speed manual and the sprint will take two tenths of a second more, but you’ll have more fun getting there.
If you would rather have a truly hotter M2, the aforementioned Competition model is expected to see the light of day in June, complete with the M4’s engine de-tuned to roughly 405 hp. Both gearboxes will allegedly be offered, as well as numerous carbon fiber items, upgraded suspension, and chassis optimizations.
Let’s keep in mind that the rumor mill indicates the M2 Competition will effectively replace the regular M2 in the lineup, so this Edition Black Shadow could be the last hurrah for standard M2.
Source: BMW
With worldwide sales of more than 12,000 units, the BMW M2 was the most successful model from the BMW M GmbH in 2017 – Huge popularity prompts the development of an edition model once more underscoring the compact high-performance sports car’s dynamics.
Munich. Racing technology and an expressive, high performance-oriented design help the BMW M2 (combined fuel consumption: 8.5 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 199 g/km) achieve its exceptional position within the premium compact segment. The exclusive BMW M2 Coupe Edition Black Shadow emphasises the compact high-powered sports car’s performance characteristics with precisely harmonized design features. The edition model will be available from April 2018.
The BMW M2 fascinates with precise handling and compelling forward thrust. The car’s 272 kW/370 hp straight six-cylinder engine, classic rear-wheel drive and suspension technology developed and tuned on the basis of many years of motor racing expertise, has aroused worldwide enthusiasm amongst sport drivers. With the optional 7-speed M dual clutch transmission with Drivelogic, the BMW M2 sprints from a standstill to 100 km/h in just 4.3 seconds.
Within a very short time, the BMW M2 has become a bestseller, whilst also capturing new target groups. With more than 12,000 units sold worldwide during its first full production year, the BMW M2 advanced to become BMW M’s most successful model in 2017.
The BMW M2 Coupe Edition Black Shadow boasts selected design features that further accentuate the top athlete’s powerful appearance. The edition model is exclusively available in the exterior colour Sapphire Black metallic. Furthermore, 19-inch, black matt forged light alloys with a Y-spoke design and mixed tyres impressively underline the compact coupe’s looks.
These features are complemented by exterior mirrors in a carbon finish, the decorative grille for the M kidney and trim bars for the side panels in high-gloss black. With a rear diffuser in a carbon finish and black-chrome trims for the typical M double tailpipes, which are likewise integrated on both sides into the rear apron, the BMW M2 Coupe Edition Black Shadow sets additional race-inspired accents.
The BMW M2 Black Edition will be available from April 2018.