It’s a known fact that BMW is cooking up a hotter M2 that will carry the “Competition” suffix, but it seems there’s still time to come out with a special edition of the sporty coupe to mark it has been a sales performer. Indeed, global deliveries stood at more than 12,000 examples in 2017, thus allowing the M2 to become the best-selling M car. For this very reason, the company has created the new Edition Black Shadow version available exclusively in an elegant Sapphire Black metallic.

To complement the dark look, the limited-run M2 sits on black matte 19-inch wheels featuring a Y-spoke design and comes with carbon side mirror caps. Other changes compared to a regular M2 include the black chrome exhaust tips and a carbon look for the rear diffuser, while up front the kidney grille has a high-gloss black finish.

Available from next month in Europe, the new BMW M2 Coupe Edition Black Shadow is purely about looking good, so there aren’t any changes underneath the hood. It packs the same turbocharged straight-six engine good for 365 hp (272 kW), 343 pound-feet (465 Nm) of torque, and a sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.3 seconds if you go for the optional seven-speed, dual-clutch gearbox. Stick with the standard six-speed manual and the sprint will take two tenths of a second more, but you’ll have more fun getting there.

If you would rather have a truly hotter M2, the aforementioned Competition model is expected to see the light of day in June, complete with the M4’s engine de-tuned to roughly 405 hp. Both gearboxes will allegedly be offered, as well as numerous carbon fiber items, upgraded suspension, and chassis optimizations.

Let’s keep in mind that the rumor mill indicates the M2 Competition will effectively replace the regular M2 in the lineup, so this Edition Black Shadow could be the last hurrah for standard M2.

Source: BMW