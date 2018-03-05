Tantalizing rumors of the new BMW Z4 premiering at the Geneva Motor Show appear to have been inaccurate. Now, the much-anticipated roadster will allegedly premiere at a dedicated event this summer, according to Automotive News Europe.

"The new car will be shown at the Paris motor show, too, but currently the plan is to show it at its own dedicated event before then," an unnamed source from BMW told Automotive News Europe.

The Z4's platform-mate, the new Toyota Supra, will be at Geneva, though. The Japanese brand will show a race-ready concept version of the upcoming model at the show. While not as intriguing as seeing it in full production form, the display marks the first time for Toyota to exhibit the vehicle officially.

In addition to using the same platform, leaked info suggests that the Z4 and Supra share some engine choices, too. The less powerful mill is a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 180 horsepower (134 kilowatts) in the base s20i model and 250 hp (186 kW) in the s30i in the BMW. The M40i would have a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six with 335 hp (250 kW), and an optional Competition Package reportedly pushes the output to 385 hp (287 kW). There are no plans for a full M variant at the moment. Later, a range-topping Supra would allegedly have a turbocharged and hybrid powerplant from the company's Toyota Gazoo Racing motorsport division.

Production of the Z4 and Supra will begin later this year at Magna Steyr's factory in Austria. The first examples could be in dealers before the end of the year.

BMW will still have a new performance car concept in Switzerland because the German brand will debut the M8 Gran Coupe there. The long, low-slung sedan looks sexy in teaser images.

Source: Automotive News Europe