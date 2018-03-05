Just days after unveiling a meaner Range Rover Velar, the tuners at Startech are introducing a new fully customized vehicle set to grace the stage of the Geneva Motor Show beginning with tomorrow. An aftermarket specialist member of the Brabus group, Startech decided to work on the AMG-powered version of the Aston Martin DB11 by tweaking its biturbo 4.0-liter V8 engine born in Affalterbach.

The first order of business was to implement a “Powered by Brabus” performance upgrade adding a healthy 100 hp (74 kW) and 125 Nm (92 lb-ft) of torque. With the Startech steroids in its diet, the V8 now churns 601 hp (448 kW) and a massive 800 Nm (590 lb-ft). The newly gained muscle is obviously reflected in the DB11’s performance as the sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) has dropped by a tenth of a second to 3.8 seconds while top speed has increased by 6 mph (10 kph) to 193 mph (310 kph).

Beyond the juicy numbers, Startech also took the time to work its magic on the grand tourer’s already highly desirable body by developing a series of subtle aerodynamic tweaks made from carbon fiber and finished in either matte or high-gloss. Copper accents for both sides of the roof and also for the horizontal fins in the front fenders have been added to nicely contrast the predominantly anthracite hue. At the back of the Aston Martin, a custom diffuser incorporates an F1-styled reverse light and we also notice dark chrome exhaust tips with an angular shape instead of the standard circular finishers.

This particular DB11 V8 sits on 21-inch wheels developed particularly for Aston Martin and fitted with a hub cover that might make you think these are center-lock wheels when in fact they aren’t. Five of the ten spokes are adorned with copper details to match the bodywork, while the brake calipers come with a similar finish to nicely round off visual package.

Startech’s Geneva-bound showcar has also gone through quite a few changes on the inside where there’s a fully customized leather upholstery with high-end stitching, carbon accents, and a revised flat-bottomed steering wheel.

Source: Startech