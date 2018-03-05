If you want to make your Jaguar F-Type SVR look fast even when it’s standing still, you’ll definitely want this new optional Graphic Pack. Developed by Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations (SVO), the body decals are available for the range-topping version of the F-Type, but bear in mind for the time being only Australian availability has been confirmed.

If you happen to live Down Under and are in the market for a shiny new F-Type in the go-faster SVR specification, you’ll be happy to hear Jaguar won’t charge you extra for the Graphic Pack as it’s a no-cost option. The hood and side sill decals are adorned with the “575” lettering to inform everyone about the amount of horsepower coming from the supercharged 5.0-liter V8 engine.

At least in Australia, Jaguar will sell the F-Type SVR Graphic Pack with a choice of six different color combos:

Yulong White with Firenze Red accents

Santorini Black and Gold

Corris Grey and Ultra Blue

Caldera Red and Black

Ultra-Blue and Corris Grey

Indus Silver and Black

Regardless of choice, the car comes with 20-inch wheels and color-coordinated brake calipers finished in either red or black. If you would rather have the calipers in yellow, you’ll have to fork out more money for the optional carbon ceramic brakes. Also included are the fancy illuminated tread plates with the “575” logo and a bespoke plaque only the SVRs fitted with the Graphic Pack will have.

Jaguar will have the F-Type SVR Graphic Pack on display at the Geneva Motor Show starting with tomorrow until the 18th of the month. Hopefully, we’ll learn more about the possible extended availability of the optional package as some would certainly like to see it in other markets besides Australia.

Source: Jaguar