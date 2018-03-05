Combined fuel consumption 6,2 - 4,1 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 141 - 108 g/km*

Stuttgart. Prices for the new A‑Class start at 30,231.95 euros[1] for the A 200 with 120 kW (163 hp) and a manual transmission (combined fuel consumption 5.8 l/100 km, combined CO 2 emissions 133 g/km[2]). Allowing for equipment, it therefore remains at the level of its predecessor. The market launch begins in May.

Prices for the new Mercedes-Benz A-Class:

A 200 A 200 A 250 A 180 d Transmission 6-speed manual transmission 7G-DCT 7G-DCT 7G-DCT Displacement (cc) 1332 1332 1991 1461 Power output (kW/hp) 120/163 120/163 165/224 85/116 at rpm 5500 5500 5500 4000 Peak torque (Nm) 250 250 350 260 at rpm 1620 1620 1800 1750-2500 Combined fuel consumption (l/100 km)2 6.3-5.8 5.6-5.2 6.5-6.2 4.5-4.1 Combined CO 2 emissions (g/km)2 144-133 128-120 149-141 118-108 Acceleration 0-100 km/h (s) 8.2 8.0 6.2 10.5 Top speed (km/h) 225 225 250 202 Price from (euros)1 30,231.95 32,326.35 36,461.60 31,398.15

Edition 1: Exclusive special model on market launch

The A-Class will be available as an "Edition 1" model at an additional price of 7021 euros for around one year after the market launch. Both on the exterior and in the interior, the exclusive special model has numerous colour highlights in Edition green. In addition, equipment features such as LED High Performance headlamps, sport seats and ambience lighting are standard equipment. The Edition 1 is available with all engine variants.

Safety: MULTIBEAM LED, driving assistance systems, PRE-SAFE®

Another example of the technology transfer from the luxury to the compact class are the optionally available MULTIBEAM LED headlamps (1487.50 euros). These allow extremely quick and precise, electronically controlled adjustment of the headlamps to suit the current traffic situation. 18 individually actuated LEDs are housed in each headlamp. The daylight-like light colour of the LEDs is easy on the eyes and has a positive effect on concentration. As a further option, LED High Performance headlamps (987.70 euros) offer a wider light distribution compared to the standard halogen headlamps, a daylight-like light colour and lower energy consumption.

The new A-Class is equipped with the latest driving assistance systems, which give the driver cooperative support. This means that it has the highest level of active safety in its segment, with functions adopted from the S‑Class. For the first time, the A-Class is able to drive semi-autonomously in certain driving situations. Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC and Active Steering Assist now support the driver even more conveniently in keeping a safe distance and steering, and the vehicle speed is now also automatically adjusted on bends, at road junctions and on roundabouts.

The Driving Assistance package (1796.90 euros, expected to be available from fourth quarter of 2018) includes the following systems: Active Distance Control DISTRONIC with route-based speed adjustment; Active Steering Assist with Active Lane Change Assist and Active Emergency Stop Assist; Active Speed Limit Assist; Active Brake Assist with cross-traffic function; Evasive Steering Assist; Active Blind Spot Assist; PRE-SAFE® PLUS. PRE-SAFE®PLUS can recognise an imminent rear-end collision. If the danger of a collision persists, the system can lock the brakes of the stationary vehicle before a rear-end collision to prevent it from being shunted forward by the impact. This can minimise the risk of injury by reducing the forward jolt caused by the impact.

Further PRE-SAFE® functions are included in the Driving Assistance package, but are also separately available in the PRE-SAFE® system (392.20 euros). The PRE‑SAFE® system makes use of the time before an impending accident. Numerous measures can reduce the loads acting on the occupants. These also include the innovative PRE-SAFE® Sound system. This prepares the human hearing for the expected noise of an impact when there is a risk of a collision. When the danger of a collision is detected, the system causes the onboard sound system to emit a short rushing sound, which can activate a tiny muscle in the human ear. This contracts as a reflex when loud noises occur, thus protecting the hearing.

The optional head-up display (1178.10 euros) is a new feature in the A-Class. Important information is projected into the windscreen, reducing distraction from the traffic situation. There is also less eye fatigue for the driver, as the eyes do not constantly have to refocus between close-up and long-distance vision.

MBUX - Mercedes-Benz User Experience: In conversation with the car

The new A-Class is the first Mercedes-Benz model to feature the completely new multimedia system MBUX - Mercedes-Benz User Experience, which also ushers in a new era in Mercedes me connectivity. A unique feature of this system is its ability to learn thanks to artificial intelligence. MBUX is optionally individualisable, and adapts to suit the user. As a further option it features intelligent voice control, which is activated by the key phrase "Hey Mercedes".

The MBUX functions are modular in structure, so that the precise needs of different customers and markets can be met. As standard this has two 7-inch displays for the instrument cluster and media display with touchscreen, a multifunction sport steering wheel with touch control buttons on the left and right, a USB interface (Type C), a Bluetooth® connection for telephony and audio sources.

Basic Navigation package (1356.60 euros): extended MBUX functions (including intelligent voice control with "Hey Mercedes"), navigation, pre-installation for Live Traffic Information and touchpad.

(1356.60 euros): extended MBUX functions (including intelligent voice control with "Hey Mercedes"), navigation, pre-installation for Live Traffic Information and touchpad. Premium Navigation package (3016.65 euros): 10.25-inch instrument cluster, 10.25-inch media display, extended MBUX functions, navigation, pre-installation for Live Traffic Information, pre-installation for digital radio, touchpad and Traffic Sign Assist.

MBUX Augmented Reality for Navigation (297.50 euros) is a completely new function where the map display is enhanced with augmented reality. A video image of the surroundings taken with the aid of the front camera is augmented with helpful navigation information, for example, arrows or house numbers are automatically superimposed directly onto the touchscreen of the media display.

New and improved Mercedes me connect services are being launched with the new infotainment generation MBUX. The Mercedes me App collection can be placed as an icon on the screen in a user-friendly way, and can be freely sorted on the homepage like all other main applications.

The individual Mercedes me Connect services are grouped into equipment packages. Those available for the new A-Class are the Connectivity package for Navigation (119 euros[3]), which includes Live Traffic incl. Car-to-X communication, map updates in the dealership or over-the-air and the extended navigation services such as carpark information, filling station prices) and the Connectivity package for Navigation and Comfort(261.80 euros with additional in-car office function and pre-installation for the Concierge service).

Mercedes me is now extending its services to include private car sharing: the Mercedes me Car Sharing App allows A‑Class drivers to share their vehicle with a specified group of users. Friends, family members or colleagues can then easily book the A-Class for a fixed period of time.

The authorised user opens the vehicle using the App and by means of the Mercedes me communication module installed in the vehicle. The A-Class is started with a key which is left in the vehicle, temporary use of which is likewise enabled over the air by Mercedes me. When returning the vehicle, the driver leaves the key in the vehicle and locks it using the App, thereby bringing the sharing period to an end. The key in the vehicle can be used only during the sharing period.

Comfort: ambience lighting, seat climate control, multicontour seat

64 colours are possible with the ambience lighting (315.35 euros, in combination with the Style, Progressive or AMG line). The different colours are composed into ten colour worlds to allow an avant-garde lighting display with spectacular colour changes. If required, the colour worlds adapt to suit the different styles of the Widescreen display.

At the same time, comfort features from higher vehicle segments make an appearance: For the first time in this model series, and apart from seat heating for the driver and front passenger (345.10 euros), seat climate control (1059.10 euros) and the Multicontour Seat package (702.10 euros, expected from second quarter of 2018) with a massage function are available for the front seats.

Services: Attractive offers by Mercedes-Benz Bank AG

Mercedes-Benz Bank offers attractive leasing and financing packages for private customers. For the A 200, for example (price: 34,289.25 euros) the leasing instalment is a monthly 299 euros[4].

With the market launch of the new A-Class, customers taking out the telematics-based car insurance "InScore" will receive a discount of up to 30 percent on their insurance premium. They can directly influence the amount of their insurance premium with a "driver score" that is made up of the driving style, driving time and route. Drivers can view their "driver score" at any time in the "Mercedes me" customer portal, and if necessary adapt their driving behaviour. The new, fully integrated telematics car insurance is available for all telematics-capable Mercedes-Benz vehicles.

All Mercedes-Benz vehicles feature extensive security and anti-theft systems. Secure access to systems, data security, data privacy and anti-theft protection are important elements of our research and development activities. These and other measures serve to protect personal data against unauthorised access or illegal processing and disclosure. The measures are part of our information security management system, and are continually adapted to technical and organisational developments.

The data relevant for calculation of the telematic premium are sent to the scorer service provider of Daimler Financial Services in pseudonymised form. An average score for driving behaviour is then calculated. As the next step, the insurer determines the amount of the premium on the basis of this average score. The individual data covering driving style, driving time and route are not passed on to the insurer.

The new A-Class also assists networking within fleets, and with "connect business", which is provided by Mercedes-Benz Connectivity Services GmbH, it helps to save costs. The digital services include an automated vehicle log, vehicle status monitoring and intelligent lease monitoring features.

The service protects the personal privacy of users, as they can switch to private-use mode at any time. Whereas no positional data are transferred in private mode, the fleet manager has a high level of transparency with business journeys.

[1] All prices shown in this press information: MSRP for Germany including 19% VAT

[2] The stated figures were determined in accordance with the prescribed measuring method. These are "NEFZ CO 2 figures acc. to the Art. 2 No. 1 Implementing Regulation (EU) 2017/1153. The fuel consumption figures were calculated based on these figures.

[3] Use of these services requires registration in the Mercedes me Portal and consent to the terms of use for the Mercedes me connect services. In addition the vehicle must be linked to the user account. After activation, the services can be used free of charge for the specified validity period, and can afterwards be renewed for a fee. Activation is only possible within two years of first registration.

[4] Calculation example for a period of 36 months and a total mileage of 30,000 kilometres with a leasing downpayment of 2190 euros