Just like every year, Volkswagen Group is showing its debuts to the media several hours before the Geneva Motor Show officially kicks off. Tomorrow morning, the fresh new concepts and production models will be exhibited under the lights of Palexpo, the convention center, located next to the Geneva airport, where the show is hosted.

This year, VAG’s novelties will focused around the future of mobility in big cities. The German auto giant explains “mobility will remain the driver of an open society and the basis for freedom, participation and prosperity.” The Group with its brands will demonstrate “technologies and services” working to make city traffic “more efficient, cleaner and more intelligent – and to raise quality of life for the people who live, work and spend time there.”

VAG’s main brand, Volkswagen, will present the I.D. Vizzion concept, previewing autonomous features and what fully self-driving travel will be like in 2050. The study has no steering wheel or pedals.

Audi will be bringing the all-new A6 sedan. The eight generation of the luxury vehicle is slightly bigger than its predecessor, but is also a bit lighter at the same time. The interior is vastly different and now incorporates three big screens – a 10.1-inch MMI infotainment screen, taken from the A7, combined with an 8.6-inch display used for climate control function and a 12.3-inch display behind a new steering wheel, for Audi’s virtual cockpit.

Meanwhile, Skoda will have its new Vision X concept on display. It’s powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine, engineered to run on compressed gas. It is supported by an electric motor in the rear axle and the two form a hybrid system, which can drive the compact crossover in FWD, RWD, and AWD modes.

SEAT will also be in Geneva, where the brand’s third SUV model will debut. The new Tarraco will be joined by Cupra, the Spanish brand’s new standalone performance marque, which will bring its first production vehicle – the Cupra Ateca.

Source: Volkswagen Group on YouTube