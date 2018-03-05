Lego is everywhere right now. The brick toy sets are in movies, video games, and the nightmares of parents. The construction toy has also been capturing the hearts and minds of young, budding car enthusiasts everywhere with its Lego Speed Champions line. There’s a Porsche 911 RSR and 911 Turbo 3.0 available together in one set. To celebrate the new line of toys, Porsche made a video of the cars racing through the Porsche museum at night.

It’s a cute video, with the two toy cars rocketing through the dark, quiet halls of Porsche history before they each find their respective real-world clones. It’s like the automotive equivalent to Night at the Museum. Take not, Hollywood, I’d pay to watch that. The commercial ends the next day when the museum opens. A kid peeks through the window of a 911 Turbo 3.0 and sees the minifigure sitting in the driver’s seat.

The Lego set comes with both cars, a pit wall, and a lap counter, that way you know who is winning your next race.

The new Lego Speed Champions additions joins over 25 other vehicles from an assortment of automakres. Lego initially introduced the line of toys in 2015. Other sets include the likes of Ferrari 488 GT3, Porsche 919 Hybrid, Ford Fiesta M-Sport WRC, and 1968 Ford Mustang Fastback for the 2018 lineup. The new Porsche Lego set costs $29.99.

It’s nice to see a toymaker focus on automotive enthusiasts young and old. The toys are great ways for parents to bond with young kids over cars. Foster a love of the automobile at a young enough age and you’ll either have a car enthusiast and Lego fan for life. Maybe cars and Lego sets go hand-in-hand.

Source: Porsche via YouTube