Top speed is 43 mph if you live in Europe.
Well-to-do octogenarians everywhere can now ride in style through their local Florida retirement home, turning their noses up at the plebeians who drive one of those generic Club Cart golf carts. Do their carts have a fancy touchpad to control drive modes, wipers, windscreen heater, and the refrigerator? It’s doubtful. There’s little doubt there will be nothing like the Mercedes Garia Golf Cart parked out front of the community senior center.
The Mercedes golf cart started as a concept in 2016. Since then, little has changed from a design standpoint. The cart still looks like some futuristic take on the Smart ForTwo Cabrio. The bulbous design has a golf-ball inspired grille, raked headlights, and an upright windscreen. The genuine leather is waterproof. The body panels including the roof are made from carbon fiber, which is also throughout on the seats and dashboard.
Everything about the Mercedes Garia Golf Cart screams ridiculously premium. The cart, designed in cooperation with Garia, is far sportier than your average cart found on your open-to-the-public golf course. The vehicle comes with Bluetooth and integrated hi-fi speakers, so you can listen to your tunes as you head to the next tee, upsetting the other golfers with your punkish rock ‘n’ roll. Occupants can also view an electronic scorecard – pencil and paper are so 2012 – and surf the internet via smartphone connectivity.
The cart is, of course, electric. Something this sleek wouldn’t be gas-powered. The lithium battery pack has a capacity of 10.24 kilowatt hours – the largest ever in a production golf cart, according to Mercedes – with a range of up to 50 miles. Plenty of range to hit the links, spa, and bar before settling down for a four o’clock dinner. The cart is street legal with a top speed of up to 43 miles per hour (70 kilometers per hour); however, U.S. customers will have carts restricted to 25 mph (40 kph) thanks to federal law. The ride is also car-like thanks to 14-inch rims, front disk brakes, and a double-wishbone suspension.
Garia currently lists the cart on its website and is taking preorders now. All you need is a $1,000 deposit that goes toward the $73,000 starting price. That seems like quite a lot of money for what an Igloo cooler and portable radio. Yes, you lack the fine leather, heated windscreen, and the general aura of superiority, but $73,000 is a lot to pull from the pension fund. Who wants to leave the grandkids an inheritance anyway?
The golf cart makes its official debut at this year’s Geneva Motor Show.
Source: Mercedes-Benz, Garia
Garia Golf Car Inspired by Mercedes-Benz Style
Factsheet
Leisure & Comfort
The Garia Golf Car Inspired by Mercedes-Benz Style represents a paradigm shift in the golf cart industry. It blends the best of three worlds: classic golf sport, pure luxury and world-leading technology.
- Built-in refrigerator
- Scoreboard displayed on integrated touch screen device
- Tray for storing golf balls and tees
- Hand-stitched ‘lounge’ seats
- Waterproof genuine leather
- Simplified design for easy handling: plus sign on accelerator pedal, minus sign on brake pedal
- Carbon fiber roof with black leather lining and grab handles
- Carbon fiber decorations that shape the surrounding seat and dashboard sections
- Dual size cup-holders on both sides
- “Mercedes-Benz Style” label on side of the vehicle, as well as on the dashboard and touch screen
- Garia logo is displayed on the front of the vehicle, steering wheel, seat and rear bumper
- Street legal in the EU and US (as an LSV)
Connective Comfort
Integrated Wi-Fi connects the car via smartphone or local Wi-Fi spot. Browse directly on the touch screen and access your favorite online platforms anytime. The car's built-in sound system enables music streaming via Bluetooth® connection.
- Bluetooth® connection, hands-free music streaming via integrated stereo system
Speakers installed into the roof and seat interior
- Onboard touchpad: 10.1 inch car style outdoor touch screen
- Graphically enhanced vehicle information:
- All warning symbols and announcements
- Current power consumption
- Remaining range
- Vehicle speed
- Certain drive functions can be controlled at the swipe of a finger:
- Switchable driving modes: Golf or Street
- Optimized operation for each mode, such as top speed, acceleration and regeneration
- Additional touch-controlled functions include:
- Access to vehicle settings menu
- Odometer trip functions
- Refrigerator On/Off and timer relay
- Windscreen heater
- Windscreen wiper and washer
- Adjustable speed and regeneration settings while driving
Cruising Comfort
Garia Golf Car Inspired by Mercedes-Benz Style looks athletic and more car-like than regular golf carts. The headlights produce a distinct, aggressive look. The grille however, with its golf ball structure, makes the vehicle's purpose clear. The suspension technologies are highly advanced for a golf cart. This allows for a uniquely smooth driving experience, both on the golf course and community roads. The small rear spoiler restates the sporty aesthetic. It acts as a golf bag holder, and is fully integrated into the car’s design. It accommodates two golf bags conveniently placed at a 45 degrees angle for easy handling of your golf clubs.
- 14-inch aluminum rims
- Five-spoke design, black and diamond cut
- Double wishbone front suspension, ensuring:
- Comfortable and safe driving
- Precision handling
- Large front disc brakes
- LED front and tail lamps allow good visibility at all times
- Large, curved windscreen:
- Windscreen heater keeps glass clear in all weather
- Wipers with washer function
- Electric motor:
- 8 kW continuous power for unbeatable acceleration and top speed
- Most powerful used in a serial golf cart
- Lithium battery pack:
- 200 amp hours/10.24 kWh
- Largest lithium battery pack ever installed in a serial golf cart
- Range of 50 miles
- Carbon fiber body panels:
- All body panels are handmade
- Produced in Germany by Mansory, distinguished experts in carbon fiber constructions
- Optional carbon fiber finish is available for exterior parts. In this case, the weave will meet symmetrically at the car’s center axis
Measurements
- Length: 97.24 inches / 2470 millimeters
- Width: 50.00 inches / 1270 millimeters
- Height: 66.92 inches / 1700 millimeters
- Weight: 1036.17 pounds / 470 kilograms
- Payload: up to 770 pounds / 350 kilograms
- Top speed:
- EU limit: 43 mph / 70 km/h
- US limit: 25 mph (LSV max speed)