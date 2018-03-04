The Bugatti Chiron took center stage at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show to finally replace the Veyron by bringing improvements on all fronts. It looks like a new version of the W16 monster is en route to the same event in Switzerland and we’ll get to see it no later than Tuesday. To generate buzz around its new flavor of the quad-turbo 8.0-liter hypercar, the high-end marque based in Molsheim has released a short video on Facebook.

The 16-second-long shadowy teaser accompanied by the “further shaping our category” caption doesn’t actually show a great deal, other than what seems to be a different exhaust system with circular end tips instead of the regular angular finishers. It’s likely a sign we are dealing with something more than a Chiron with a fancy paint and a bespoke interior.

So, what could it be? Well, the company through the voice of its marketing boss has made it clear there won’t be a Grand Sport (convertible in Bugatti’s vocabulary), which means we can safely rule that out. We wouldn’t want to get your hopes up high and then be disappointed, but we could be looking at a hotter Chiron, presumably the Super Sport. The clip seems to primarily focus on the retractable rear spoiler and the engine bay, which could be some sort of a sign (better aero, more power?) We also catch a glimpse of the headlights and the signature taillight strip, though there doesn't seem to be anything special about these.

Seeing the Super Sport would actually make sense considering the VW-owned marque has disclosed plans to organize a top speed run this year in an attempt to set a new record. When Bugatti made the announcement last year, it was still the speed king with the Veyron Super Sport World Record Edition. However, that’s no longer the case as Koenigsegg has set the bar higher with its Agera RS – officially the fastest street-legal production car ever made, at 277.87 mph (447.19 kph).

Fitted with the standard Michelin tires, Bugatti test driver estimates the unrestricted Chiron will do more than 280 mph (450 kph), while more advanced rubber could enable the hypercar to even break the 300-mph (483 kph) barrier. In other words, there are reasons to believe Bugatti has what it takes to reclaim top spot, but we’ll have to wait and see whether the Ehra-Lessien test track will once again be the venue where Bugatti will make history like it did back in 2010 with the Veyron SS.

We may be getting ahead ourselves right now, but the good news is we won’t have to wait much longer to find out what sort of Chiron version Bugatti is teasing in the adjacent video. The press conference from Geneva is set to start on Tuesday at 9:40 AM CET / 3:40 AM ET.

Source: Bugatti