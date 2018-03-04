The 88th Geneva Motor Show is less than two days away and that means virtually all automakers have shipped their cars to Switzerland for the big event. Manifattura Automobili Torino will be attending the event to showcase the reborn Stratos built on the foundation of the Ferrari 430 Scuderia. Production will be limited to strictly 25 units and MAT is asking a cool €500,000 (about $616,00) for the conversion, plus the donor car.

This is the showcar that will be on display beginning with Tuesday and it will sit alongside its source of inspiration, seen here in the Stradale specification patiently waiting in the truck for its modern revival to be loaded. Judging by the license plate and the overall appearance of the New Stratos, it appears to be virtually the same as the one originally unveiled back in 2010.

Beyond the regular New Stratos, the plan also involves developing a GT racer as well as a Safari model, but details concerning these two have not been disclosed.

Getting back to the car at hand, the soundtrack you’re hearing comes from a naturally aspirated V8 4.3-liter engine from the 430 Scuderia. While technical specifications are murky at this point, the version from 2010 had an extra 30 horsepower and 36 pound-feet (49 Newton-meters) of torque for a grand total of 540 hp and 383 lb-ft (519 Nm). Up to 600 hp will allegedly be possible by making “mechanical and control unit modifications,” according to Automotive News Europe.

Compared to Maranello’s prancing horse, the New Stratos will have its wheelbase shortened by 200 millimeters (almost 8 inches) and the front end will be cut as well to make the not-a-Lancia sports car more agile on twisty roads, says MAT’s CEO Paolo Garella.

More details about the New Stratos will be disclosed on March 6 on the dawn of the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.