See the entry point into the Mercedes family testing in traffic.

If you live in the United States, you won’t be able to buy the new generation Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchback anytime soon. You can either import it from Canada or go for the A-Class Sedan – the first-ever non-CLA sedan in the A-Class family, which will serve as an entry point into the German company’s lineup.

The three-box vehicle has been long in the making and we expect to see it in the second half of the year. A prototype of the car has recently been filmed testing somewhere in Germany with a mannequin that represents an average-size man on the back seats. It’s probably there to simulate weight and we can assume there’s something simulating luggage in the trunk, too.

More about the first-ever A-Class Sedan:

Despite being heavily camouflaged, the trial vehicle is actually in the very final stages of its development. It will be a more affordable and slightly more practical offering than the stylish CLA. Also, the interior will be a bit more spacious thanks mainly to the conventionally-shaped roofline and the MFA platform, which will bring a clever packaging.

When it goes on sale in the United States, the A-Class Sedan will carry a starting price of less than $30,000. Powertrain options remain a mystery, but most likely the new 2.0-liter gasoline turbo engine with 224 horsepower (165 kilowatts) and 350 Newton-meters (258 pound-feet) will be available. The marque’s new 1.3-liter gas motor, delivering 163 hp (120 kW) and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm), could be used as an entry-level option. For Europe, a Renault-Nissan-sourced 1.5-liter diesel unit is planned.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan spy photo

According the different sources, the base A-Class will be manufactured in Mexico at a Nissan-Daimler joint venture factory. Interestingly, a long-wheelbase derivative is planned, but it might turn out to be a China-only affair.

We highly doubt the A-Class Sedan will make its debut in Geneva this week, so we expect to see in the next couple of months, probably at a standalone Mercedes event.

Source: WalkoART