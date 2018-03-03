Pack your shorts and slightly-too-tight Hawaiian T-Shirt and get ready to soak up the sun in Florida next month at RM Auctions Fort Lauderdale sale April 6-7. Why, you ask, should you head to America’s dangling appendage? To spend your hard-earned money on an original 1962 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster, which looks to be worth every penny of the $1.2 million estimated auction price. It’s not too late for a second mortgage on the summer home, right? There are few places better suited to auction off this drop-top Mercedes than Florida.

The current owner found the European-specification car in an advertisement in Hemmings Motor News forty years ago in the late 1970s after it was initially delivered to one Sophus Kruse. Originally, the 300 SL wore Mercedes Blue on the exterior with a Light Yellow leather interior and cream top. When the current owner acquired the car, it was finished in metallic white. The car has never received a full restoration in its lifetime. Instead, it’s been enjoyed and maintained, with the current owner restoring the paint to its original color.

The patinaed upholstery is original as is the engine. The SL comes with owners and service manuals, service records, instructions for the Becker Grand Prix radio, and a nearly complete original tool kit. It came fitted with front disc brakes and one-piece “Euro” headlights. The Roadster received a 20-horsepower bump from an updated six-cylinder and a revised suspension over the Gullwing model.

The SL Roadster saw several other improvements over its legendary Gullwing sibling. Ingress and egress are far more comfortable thanks to a redesigned tube frame that lowered the door sills. The convertible soft top helped the Roadster abate the hot cabin issues that plagued the Gullwing.

RM Sotheby’s is estimating the 300 SL Roadster could sell anywhere between $900,000 and $1.2 million. It should have no trouble selling near the top end of that estimate. Just take a look at the gallery of photos. Oh, and don’t forget your briefcase full of money.

Source: RM Sotheby’s