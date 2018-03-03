You can love or hate the Fast and Furious movie franchise and the summer blockbuster action extravaganza it’s become. However, it’s hard to say the passing of franchise star and avid car enthusiast Paul Walker was anything but tragic. Walker died unexpectedly Nov. 30, 2013, as a passenger in a car crash. Now, a new documentary will chronicle the actor’s prolific life both on screen and off.

Titled I Am Paul Walker, the documentary will feature interviews with cast-mates and friends, highlighting his film career, love for marine life, and his philanthropic efforts in Haiti after the devastating earthquake. More details about the cast and documentary will come in the next several months. I Am Paul Walker is being produced by a collaboration between Network Entertainment and Paramount.

"We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Paramount Network on the I Am series," said Executive Producer Paul Gertz, Network Entertainment's President and C.O.O. "We are proud to lead off our recently announced new four-picture slate with Paramount Network with this engaging documentary about the life and legacy of the very talented Paul Walker."

Walker’s acting career began on the small screen before leaping mainstream movies such as Pleasantville, Varsity Blues, She’s All That, The Skulls, and Joyride. However, while he had a prolific film career, with 42 acting credits to his name before passing away at the age of 40, his most famous role was that of Brian O’Conner in the Fast and Furious franchise.

Walker was also known for his extensive car collection, which included a 2011 Porsche GT3 RS, 2008 BMW M3, three 1995 M3 examples, a 2004 GMC truck, and a 2006 Ford Crown Victoria. Walker had often said he'd been a lifelong car enthusiast even before his role the first Fast and Furious film in 2001.

Network Entertainment has previously brought to the screen the lives of iconic figures such as JFK Jr., Muhammad Ali, Heath Ledger, Bruce Lee, and more. I Am MLK Jr. is the company’s next release slated to debut April 2 on Paramount Network.

Source: People