A 1967 Volvo 1800 S formerly owned by the late Sir Roger Moore and which starred in The Saint will be on display with Volvo Cars Heritage at Techno-Classica Essen.

Prior to taking on the role of James Bond, where he reprized the role of the world’s most infamous spy for a record seven films, Moore starred as Simon Templar in The Saint from 1962 to 1969.

In early February of 1967, Moore became the registered keeper of his co-starring 1800 S. Finished in Pearl White, the car was built in Volvo’s Torslanda plant in Sweden at the end of 1966. Wearing its "ST 1" number plate, the car featured until the series ended.

Later, Moore sold the car to actor Martin Benson, who played Mr Solo in Goldfinger.

Several owners followed, and in the early 2000s the car was carefully restored to near-original condition. Notably, it retains a thermometer on the dashboard and a separate interior fan, used to cool the actors during studio filming.

The German exhibition, which runs from March 21-25, will be the first time the car has been shown at a European classic car show.

At Techno-Classica, Moore’s car will feature alongside another Volvo 1800 belonging to Håkan Samuelsson, president and CEO of Volvo Cars.

Samuelsson said: "The Saint with Roger Moore was my favourite TV show in the 1960s and since then I always wanted a P1800. It is the most legendary Volvo model of all time and a great example of Scandinavian design. Volvo Cars proudly purchased this car a few years ago and we are very excited to be able to show it at Techno-Classica. It is a unique car with a remarkable history," added Per-Åke Fröberg, head of Volvo Cars Heritage.

Source: Auto Classics