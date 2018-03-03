Remember the story on the forthcoming Brightwells Affordable Classics sale of 100 no-reserve cars at Bicester Heritage? Well, there are also over classic 140 pedal cars in the collection, and details of them have just been released. They're also all for sale, again at no reserve. We've seen them and there are some real beauties, and some oddities too.

They range from miniature vintage Bentleys and pre-war racing cars to a modern BMW Z4, spanning virtually every decade of the past 130 years. We spotted a Sharknose Ferrari and a Citroën DS Chapron Decapotable among many others on our visit – and can confirm that AutoClassics staff can't fit in any of them (except the Sinclair C5, which probably doesn't count).

Some will be eligible for the Goodwood Revival's fiercely contested children's Settrington Cup pedal car race, and many are extremely rare. It's highly unusual to see such a large collection come up at one auction like this.

In the early 1900s, pedal cars were widespread, especially in the heartlands of car manufacturing such as America, Britain, Italy. and France. Although they were aimed at children, most pedal cars were as well made as their full-size brethren with enamelled steel bodies, opening bonnets and boots, working brakes, steering and headlights, leather seats and adjustable pedals. Some even had miniature electric engines.

The no reserve pedal car auction will sit alongside the Affordable Classics event hosted by Brightwells – in which 100 rare and low-mileage models will go under the hammer. The cars and the pedal cars were all owned by dentist James Hull, who sold the collection to Jaguar Land Rover in 2014.

The company has kept and restored the majority of the cars, particularly the Jaguars and Land Rovers of course. It has donated 40 cars to the StarterMotor charity, to help young apprentices gain experience on classic cars, and the last 100 cars and the 140-odd pedal cars will be offered for no reserve on March 21.

Dan Geoghegan, managing director of Bicester Heritage, said, "Pedal cars are a part of our motoring and social history; the no reserve auction represents a potentially once in a lifetime opportunity to snap up some fascinating rarities. To host another fantastic auction with our partners at Brightwells will give a further reason for car enthusiasts from around the globe to visit us on sale day, and we look forward to welcoming them and to show all that Bicester Heritage has to offer."

For more on the auction, you can find our story here. It contains further links to some of the collection highlights. Full further details visit the Brightwells and Bicester Heritage websites.

Source: AutoClassics