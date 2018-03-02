An eagle-eyed person in the picturesque seaside town of Porto Cesareo, Italy, managed to capture a trio of McLarens on video, including a Senna with a little camouflage still on it. The new hypercar is still rare enough that seeing one anywhere is very special.

The video starts just as the Senna is leaving a parking lot. While it's not the most exciting setting, the locale offers an ideal opportunity to get a good look at the model. A decal on a lower part at the rear of the body indicates that this one is a prototype. Oddly, this car only has camouflaged covering the rear wing, but the swirly pattern just calls attention to the design. Watching the active wing seemingly wave goodbye to the guy recording the clip is really neat to see, though.

McLaren's objective with the Senna is to create a hypercar that's even better than the P1. Unfortunately, there's no way to see this performance on display in an Italian parking lot or narrow streets. Its biturbo 4.0-liter V8 can't make use of the full 789 horsepower (588 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) in such a tight environment. The vehicle still looks gorgeous here, though.

On a track where the Senna can actually open up its performance, the coupe can reach 62 miles per hour in 2.8 seconds and a top speed of 211 miles per hour (340 kilometers per hour). Specially made carbon ceramic brakes can haul the McLaren to a stop from 124 mph (200 kph) in a mere 328 feet (100 meters).

McLaren will build only 500 units of the Senna and will sell for them for $958,966 each. The company already has buyers for the entire production run, too. Each customer gets a carbon fiber driver's seat with tailoring specifically to the person's body.

The firm will produce some customized examples, too. For example, McLaren Special Operations will show one with exposed carbon fiber body panels at the Geneva Motor Show.

Stay tuned after seeing the Senna in this clip for a look at the 675LT and 570S in the same Italian town.

Source: Salento V12 via YouTube