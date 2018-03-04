The long wait is nearly over. In just a few days, Mercedes-Benz will show the world its new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe – at least, that’s what we believe it will be called. Whatever the case, the anticipation is building thanks to many, many spy photos and teasers that we’ve seen over the past few weeks. But before the GT officially makes its debut in Geneva, there’s one last video to show you.

The latest look at the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe provides us a short 23-second video of the sporty vehicle almost in its entirety. Though we don’t get a complete look at the GT just yet, the spot shows close-up angles of the headlights, taillights, wheels, interior, and even an overhead shot with all four doors opened wide. Towards the end of the clip, you can even hear the rumbly exhaust note.

Even with this new teaser, though, and the teaser we saw yesterday, there’s still a lot to look forward to when the GT makes its debut this week. When it debuts, the GT Coupe will use a version of AMG's 4.0-liter biturbo V8, and could have in excess of over 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts). A range-topping variant with over 800 hp (597 kW) and a plug-in-hybrid powertrain could also join the lineup.

In the cabin, the sedan should have nearly all of the same features you’d find on the new CLS. Mercedes' panoramic display with a digital instrument cluster and infotainment will add plenty of technology to go along with performance, while swaths of leather and high-end trims will also appoint the interior.

Following its debut at the Geneva Motor Show next week, the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe will go on sale towards the end of the year. No word on pricing or availability just yet, but don’t expect the new sports sedan to go for cheap; the new Mercedes CLS starts at $75,150.

Source: Mercedes-Benz