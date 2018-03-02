It's also confirmed to debut later this month at the New York Auto Show.
Traditionally, the Super Bowl is when automakers seek extra attention with commercials. Lots of people watch the Oscars too though, and this year Cadillac has a commercial teasing its new XT4 compact SUV. The clip doesn’t offer a complete reveal, but it does show us more than we’ve seen thus far in spy photos. If the jump cuts in the clip are too quick, here are a few good screenshots we grabbed. You can see more in the gallery at the bottom of the page.
Being that the ad is airing during the 90th Academny Awards, Cadillac goes with a Hollywood theme that equates the XT4 to being an all-new idea instead of a sequel. The irony of that claim certainly isn’t lost on us, considering the XT4 – to our eyes at least – appears to be a scaled-down version of the already established XT5 SUV. And there’s also the fact that just about every automaker is currently in a race to either build or update as many compact SUVs as possible.
The commercial will actually be one of three spots that Cadillac plans to run during the Oscars. The first is titled “The Future is Here” and it features an abstract set of cars and tech from the company, ending with a short teaser of the XT4. The second is called "Future Cars", and it actually opens not with a Cadillac but everyone’s favorite self-aware car from the 1980 – the black Pontiac Trans Am from the original Knight Rider tv series. It’s an interesting segue for the automaker to talk about its Super Cruise autonomous system, but that’s the crux of spot number two.
The third spot, then, is all about teasing the XT4 which you can watch at the top of the article. Aside from showing us some silhouetted shapes and craftily lit close-ups of the front, we also learn it will be on the road this fall. The information doesn’t stop there, however, because Cadillac has also confirmed the XT4’s official debut later this month in a press release. Specifically, the new crossover will be unwrapped on March 27, just ahead of the New York Auto Show.
As a preview, we expect the XT4 to feature a 2.0-liter turbocharged four cylinder producing 272 horsepower (202 kilowatts), with power going either to the front wheels or optional all-wheel drive. We also expect the XT4 to be offered with a host of Cadillac’s latest tech, including Super Cruise. Considering this teaser spot is running with a commercial all about Super Cruise, that rumor now seems all but confirmed.
The commercials will air this Sunday during the 90th Academy Awards on ABC.
Source: Cadillac
Cadillac XT4 Teaser Photos
Cadillac Previews the First-ever XT4 in 2018 Academy Awards® Television Spot
- Sponsorship of the award show marks fifth consecutive year for the brand
- Cadillac to air three television spots during the Academy Awards telecast, showcasing Super CruiseTM and the first-ever XT4
- Cadillac to host its annual pre-Oscars® celebration
For the fifth consecutive year, Cadillac will return as official automotive partner and vehicle provider of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences for the 90thOscars. The brand will run three television spots on Oscars night that focus on performance, technology and the future of Cadillac vehicles. The spots include the first glimpse of the highly anticipated, all-new Cadillac XT4 SUV, which will be revealed in New York later this month.
“Cadillac is proud to be a part of the Academy Awards, one of the most iconic platforms that reaches audiences across the globe,” said Cadillac Director of Marketing Renée Rauchut. “Having been featured in more than 10,000 films and television shows, Cadillac has always played a significant role in the arts. The Oscars is a natural fit for the brand and the perfect stage to reveal our exhilarating new creative, including a preview of the first-ever Cadillac XT4 and a look at our industry-leading Super Cruise technology. We’re excited to show the world what the future holds for Cadillac.”
Academy Awards Television Creative
Cadillac will kick off the evening with a 60-second anthemic brand spot, “Future Is Here,” showing Cadillac’s endless pursuit of innovation and its ever-growing portfolio. An evolution of Cadillac’s “Dare Greatly” platform first revealed during the Oscars in 2015, the spot brings to life the brand’s bold and pioneering spirit, as evidenced in its groundbreaking offerings including Super Cruise, XT4 and the luxury subscription service BOOK by Cadillac.
In its second Academy Awards spot, “Future Cars,” Cadillac showcases Super Cruise, the first true hands-free driving technology for the freeway that debuted in the CT6 at the end of last year. Playing into the evening’s cinematic theme, the 30-second spot features iconic “futuristic” car footage from notable films and television, proving that with Super Cruise, our dreams of what cars could be are now a reality.
On a night celebrating last year’s successes, Cadillac, in its final television spot, will give viewers an exciting glimpse at the brand’s future. The 30-second upbeat ad set to Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk” gives a sneak peek at the highly anticipated Cadillac XT4, the brand’s first-ever entrant into the premium compact SUV segment, which will be revealed at Cadillac House on March 27, 2018, ahead of the New York International Auto Show in New York City.
Academy Awards Event and Activities
The brand hosted its third annual Oscars® week soiree on March 1 at Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, California. Cadillac has become known for its exclusive, star-studded event that brings together top industry insiders and talent, including current and past Oscar nominees, to celebrate the start of the awards weekend.
Additionally, throughout the week, a fleet of stunning Cadillac Escalade and CT6 PLUG-IN vehicles will chauffeur guests to the awards show and other Oscars events.
Further showcasing the brand’s commitment to the entertainment industry, earlier this week Cadillac continued its support of the entertainment industry and its diverse storytellers as the official automotive sponsor of the American Black Film Festival Honors, held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The brand will once again have a presence at the 22nd annual American Black Film Festival, which takes place in Miami in June.
The 90th Academy Awards will air live on Sunday, March 4 (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT) on ABC from the Dolby Theater at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles.