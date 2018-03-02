Pagani has teamed up with Italian motorcycle protective gear company Dainese to create an “innovative and sophisticated” soft top for the supercar maker roadster models. The roof is made of the so-called Pagani Fabric material, a combination of high elastic modulus carbon fiber components and technical fabric.

The creators explain that predetermined folding areas allow the fabric to follow the folds of the structure, just like origami, as the roof is closed. This solution ensures the durability of the fabric over time and minimizes the required storage space in the vehicle’s construction to the absolute minimum.

“Creating the reserve soft top for the Huayra Roadster was a real technical challenge,” Horacio Pagani, chief designer, founder, and ideologist of Pagani Automobili, comments. “Our goal was to provide customers with a folding roof solution, one that takes up minimal space when stored in the car. The soft top was conceived as a lightweight, resistant tensostructure, in which every single element contributes to carrying out the overall function through tension.”

Jointly developed by the two Italian companies, the Pagani Fabric should offer both “a comfortable driving experience” and “a one-of-a-kind look,” while achieving flexibility and resistance at every single zone of the soft top. The technology will be showcased during the upcoming Geneva Motor Show next week, where a Pagani Fabric-fitted Huayra Roadster will be displayed. Eventually, it will be used for future open-top supercars from the marque.

“Innovation is in Dainese's DNA and the development of highly sophisticated technical solutions is the direct consequence of this,” Cristiano Silei, Dainese Group CEO, adds. “To give life to something valuable, and to do so in collaboration with a prestigious brand like Pagani Automobili, makes us proud yet again.”

The last time Pagani cooperated with an Italian company was in December last year, when we saw the one-off Huayra Lampo. It is a retro-influenced supercar, drawing inspiration from the remarkable 1954 Fiat Turbina concept.

Source: Dainese