At the official unveiling of the third-generation Ceed (without the apostrophe) in mid-February, Kia promised to introduce a second body style at the forthcoming Geneva Motor Show, but without revealing the car’s identity. We now know for a fact that next Tuesday we will get to see the five-door hatchback sharing the spotlight with the more practical Sportswagon, as hinted in many numerous spy shots we’ve been sharing in recent months.

Tucked away in an otherwise bland press release about the sales numbers achieved February, Kia reveals plans to bring the wagon version of its compact model to Geneva where it will be joined by the refreshed Optima. Images of the family-friendly Ceed have not been disclosed, but the speculative render attached paints an accurate picture of what to expect from the real thing considering the digital design exercise is based on an actual photo of the hatchback.

The Ceed lineup will eventually be expanded, but not by the introduction of the three-door Pro Ceed coupe since Kia has already announced its intentions towards axing this body style. Instead, a stylish shooting brake will take its place in the lineup and will take after last year’s gorgeous Proceed Concept. The fourth member will be a compact crossover, likely slotting underneath the Sportage much like Volkswagen’s T-Roc sits below the Tiguan.

The sportiest Ceed of them all will be a new GT, presumably based on the hatchback, though we would certainly like to see the shooting brake in this spicy flavor especially since the concept carried “GT” branding. Whatever shape it will take, it’s not going to be as intense as the i30 N, so don’t hold your breath for 275 horsepower. Why? Because Kia’s vice president of marketing, Artur Martins, has said the new Ceed-based N model will be softer than Hyundai’s hot hatch.

Meanwhile, the Kia Ceed with the longer roof and bigger trunk will premiere on March 6.

Note: Image above is a speculative render by X-Tomi Design.

Source: Kia