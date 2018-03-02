Not what you'd call a surprise, but nevertheless it's nice to hear it straight from the horse's mouth.
At the official unveiling of the third-generation Ceed (without the apostrophe) in mid-February, Kia promised to introduce a second body style at the forthcoming Geneva Motor Show, but without revealing the car’s identity. We now know for a fact that next Tuesday we will get to see the five-door hatchback sharing the spotlight with the more practical Sportswagon, as hinted in many numerous spy shots we’ve been sharing in recent months.
Tucked away in an otherwise bland press release about the sales numbers achieved February, Kia reveals plans to bring the wagon version of its compact model to Geneva where it will be joined by the refreshed Optima. Images of the family-friendly Ceed have not been disclosed, but the speculative render attached paints an accurate picture of what to expect from the real thing considering the digital design exercise is based on an actual photo of the hatchback.
The Ceed lineup will eventually be expanded, but not by the introduction of the three-door Pro Ceed coupe since Kia has already announced its intentions towards axing this body style. Instead, a stylish shooting brake will take its place in the lineup and will take after last year’s gorgeous Proceed Concept. The fourth member will be a compact crossover, likely slotting underneath the Sportage much like Volkswagen’s T-Roc sits below the Tiguan.
The sportiest Ceed of them all will be a new GT, presumably based on the hatchback, though we would certainly like to see the shooting brake in this spicy flavor especially since the concept carried “GT” branding. Whatever shape it will take, it’s not going to be as intense as the i30 N, so don’t hold your breath for 275 horsepower. Why? Because Kia’s vice president of marketing, Artur Martins, has said the new Ceed-based N model will be softer than Hyundai’s hot hatch.
Meanwhile, the Kia Ceed with the longer roof and bigger trunk will premiere on March 6.
Note: Image above is a speculative render by X-Tomi Design.
Source: Kia
Kia Ceed Sportswagon Spy Photos
Kia Motors posts global sales of 195,962 vehicles in February
(SEOUL) March 2, 2018 – Kia Motors Corporation announced its February 2018 global sales figures for passenger cars, recreational vehicles (RVs) and commercial vehicles, recording a total of 195,962 units sold, decreasing 9.1% from 2017.
In February, sales in Korea totaled 37,005 units, representing a decrease of 5.5% compared with the same month last year. The company’s overseas sales also dropped by 9.9% compared to the previous year, posting 158,957 units.
The declines in both Korea and overseas markets were largely due to the timing difference of the Lunar New Year (which fell in February 2018 vs. January 2017)
Kia’s best-selling model in the overseas markets during February 2018 was the Sportage compact SUV with 32,845 units sold. The Rio was the second best seller with 30,183 units sold, followed by the K3 compact sedan (known as ‘Forte’ in some markets) with 21,961 units sold.
The company plans to gain new momentum by revealing All-New Ceed, Ceed Sportswagon, and upgraded Optima at 2018 Geneva International Motor Show.