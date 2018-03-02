The fact that Mercedes has unveiled the next generation of its A-Class five-door hatchback doesn’t mean the older members of the compact car family are suddenly no longer available. To remind us the CLA Shooting Brake is still alive and kicking, the three-pointed star company has decided to spruce up its smallest wagon by giving it a visual pack.

Set to be revealed to the public at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show next week, the new Night Edition tailored to the swoopy wagon gets AMG-infused exterior styling and rides on 18-inch alloy wheels also born in Affalterbach. If you’re willing to pay extra for the optional Night Package, the Daimler-owned marque says you’ll own the very first Mercedes-Benz model to feature completely black AMG wheels.

The sporty front apron separates it from the lesser versions of the CLA Shooting Brake, as do the side sill panels and the rear apron. As standard, the Night Edition will boast LED headlights and a fancy “Edition” badge on the front fender to let everyone know it’s a bit more special than the other versions.

Mercedes has not released any images with the car’s interior, but it does says there are a bunch of white accents throughout the cabin, including for the edges of the air vents. Carbon-look trim has been added as well, along with cord floor mats adorned by the “Edition” lettering and a black & white border.

You’ll be able to get the CLA Shooting Brake also in a Night Edition Starlight version bringing titanium gray AMG wheels and the shiny diamond front grille with chromed pins. The two flavors of the wagon are set to go on sale from next month, with the market launch scheduled for June. If you would rather have the regular CLA, you’re in luck as Mercedes will also sell the two Night Edition versions for the standard four-door coupe, as well as for the GLA crossover and the B-Class minivan.

Source: Mercedes-Benz