World Premiere at the Geneva Motor Show 2018

BRABUS 800 based on the Mercedes E 63 S 4MATIC+

588 kW / 800 hp, 1,000 Nm of torque, 3.0 seconds for 0 – 100 km/h, naked-carbon design, and forged wheels

High-performance in its purest form wrapped in the discreet attire of the Mercedes E-Class: The new BRABUS 800 supercar based on the latest Mercedes E 63 S 4MATIC+ once more masterfully implements this principle. With a peak output of 588 kW / 800 hp (789 bhp) and a peak torque of 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft), this high-performance sedan delivers superlative driving performance: The four-door takes just 3.0 seconds for the zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) exercise. The top speed is electronically limited to 300 km/h (186 mph).

Of course, BRABUS (Brabus-Allee, D-46240 Bottrop, phone +49 / (0) 2041 / 777-0, fax +49 / (0) 2041 / 777 111, Internet www.brabus.com) also refines the looks with a sportily and elegantly styled naked-carbon aerodynamic-enhancement kit, and hi-tech forged wheels with a diameter of 21 inches. An exclusive BRABUS fine leather interior creates an exquisite ambience.

BRABUS offers the largest range of safety-certified performance upgrades and increased-displacement engines for Mercedes-Benz vehicles worldwide. The power unit engineers from Bottrop have now developed another tuning level for the Mercedes E 63 S 4MATIC+. Generating even more power required modifications to the hardware of the engine peripherals. The BRABUS performance kit includes two reconfigured BRABUS high-performance turbochargers, which in addition to a larger compressor unit also have a modified core assembly with reinforced axial bearings. They generate a maximum boost pressure of 1.6 bar.

The development included calibration and endurance tests on state-of-the-art stationary engine test benches as well as extensive testing on the racetrack and in traffic. All these tests were used to recalibrate the mapping for injection, boost pressure control and ignition, which is introduced into the engine control unit by an auxiliary control module, as well as to achieve the flawless durability that has always been the hallmark of every BRABUS engine. That is why BRABUS backs also this new performance upgrade with the exemplary three-year, 100,000-kilometer / 62,000-mile BRABUS Tuning Warranty® (see BRABUS Warranty Terms and Conditions, updated July 2013).

The result of these modifications gives the BRABUS 800 its name: An extra 138.4 kW / 188 hp (186 bhp) means 588 kW / 800 hp (789 bhp) at 6,700 rpm for the turbocharged V8. The tuned engine also has a significantly higher peak torque: an extra 100 Nm (74 lb-ft) translates into impressive 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft) at a low 3,600 rpm.

The driving performance is correspondingly outstanding for a sedan: From rest, the BRABUS 800 with 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive takes just 3.0 seconds to reach 100 km/h (62 mph). As a wagon, the supercar from Bottrop takes just a tenth of a second longer. The nine-speed automatic transmission shifts either automatically or manually with the ergonomically shaped BRABUS RACE aluminum paddle shifter on the steering wheel.

The top speed of both body styles is limited electronically to 300 km/h (186 mph). BRABUS 800 versions with an even higher top speed are in development.

Of course, BRABUS will be happy to prepare an acoustic treat for owners of any E 63. The stainless BRABUS stainless sport exhaust with ceramics-coated tailpipes for all E 63 variants has not only a positive effect on the performance by reducing the exhaust backpressure. The integrated exhaust flaps also allow influencing the exhaust note at the touch of a button in the cockpit. The V8 can be driven decidedly discreetly in the quiet “Coming Home” mode or in the open “Sport” position, which coaxes an extra powerful sound from the engine.

As an option, the new BRABUS 800 can also be enhanced with sporty and elegantly styled naked-carbon aerodynamic-enhancement components, which were fine-tuned in the wind tunnel and consequently further optimize the handling stability at high speeds. The precise-fit BRABUS bodywork components come with a choice of high-gloss or matte coating.

BRABUS surrounds for the large air intakes in the left and right side of the front bumper and the BRABUS front spoiler lip, which likewise attaches to the bumper, are available to give the front an even more distinctive design. The BRABUS designers shaped the aerodynamic-enhancement component to reduce front-axle lift at high speeds, which further optimizes the handling stability. For an optimal aerodynamic balance, the trunk lid of the sedan is fitted with a rear spoiler. The carbon diffuser insert for the rear bumper perfectly frames the two dual design tailpipes of the BRABUS sport exhaust.

The BRABUS looks of course also include tailor-made alloys, which have been safety-certified for all E 63 models in various sizes with diameters of up to 21 inches. The range culminates in the BRABUS Monoblock “PLATINUM EDITION” forged wheels, which are available in different designs. At the Geneva Motor Show 2018, the vehicle sports Monoblock Y design wheels. Fitting the model name, this design fascinates with nine pairs of polished double-spokes that extend all the way to the outer flange and form nine “Ys” there. BRABUS technology partners Continental, Pirelli and YOKOHAMA supply the optimal high-performance tires. The front axle is fitted with 9Jx21 wheels and 265/30 ZR 21 tires. The rear axle features 10.5Jx21 wheels with 305/25 ZR 21 tires.

This measure benefits not only the thrilling appearance of the BRABUS 800, this tire/wheel combination also makes the handling even more agile. The BRABUS suspension module for the standard air suspension lowers the ride height of sedan or wagon by about 20 millimeters (.8 in) and can further amplify this effect.

Another special domain of BRABUS is exclusive interior refinement. Under the “BRABUS fine leather” label, the company upholstery shop transforms the finest leather and Alcantara into interior appointments that fulfil even the most individual customer requests. There is virtually no limit to the choice of colors and upholstery designs. In addition, there are noble-wood and genuine-carbon inlays, which can also be tailor-made in a wide range of colors and versions to suit the owner’s personal taste.

An excellent example of the work of the interior designers of the Bottrop-based company is the BRABUS 800 on display at the Geneva Motor Show 2018. The BRABUS two-tone all-leather interior in black and red captivates not only with its color scheme, but also with the pinpoint quilting of the black seat surfaces. A closer look reveals further loving details: The black center sections of the seats are perforated and have red leather backing. In addition, the interior was refined with tailor-made BRABUS carbon inlays with sealed high-gloss surface. Stainless scuff plates with backlit BRABUS logo that changes colors in sync with the ambient lighting of the interior round off the classy interior design.

The BRABUS 800 can be ordered as a complete car, sedan or wagon. Upon customer request, BRABUS converts any current Mercedes E 63 4MATIC+ to this performance level either all at once or in stages.