There's no denying the Juke is one of Nissan’s most important models globally. It still sells more than 100,000 units each year, but it’s crystal clear it’s in a need of a full refresh. According to different sources, a new generation of the crossover could be coming by the end of this year, but at this point nothing is confirmed.

The Japanese company knows how important is to not change drastically the basic idea of the car. Given that, expect to see a similarly-sized crossover with the same quirky design approach. We expect key visual elements, like the high-mounted headlights, to be retained.

Of course, as our exclusive rendering previews, the overall shape of the vehicle will become sharper, while the side profile will be more muscular. Larger wheels and more pronounced radiator grille will blur the lines between a production vehicle and a concept car.

The newly-designed body will hide a new platform, Renault-Nissan’s Common Module Family chassis technology, called the CMF-B. It will be shared with the current generation Micra and will bring healthy weight reduction and better structural rigidity.

The new architecture will also arrive with a brand new 1.0-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine, according to some reports, which will serve as an entry-level option. A 1.6-liter turbo will sit above, while in Europe the model will also be offered with Renault’s immortal 1.5-liter dCi diesel motor in several power outputs.

Interestingly, the small crossover will also benefit from a range-extended electric powertrain. It will use a small gas engine, a battery pack, and an electric motor, rumored to be sourced from the Leaf EV. The compact system will grant the new Juke with a combined power of 107 horsepower (80 kilowatts) and 187 pound-feet (254 Newton-meters) of torque, if rumors turn out to be correct.

Rendering: Automedia