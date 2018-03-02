There used to be a time when the Porsche family of models was mainly about the 911 and its countless derivatives, but the situation has changed dramatically ever since the SUV craze. While the Boxster is widely considered as the savior of the brand during the company’s difficult 1990s, the first-generation Cayenne was also a driving force behind Porsche’s rejuvenation. Nowadays, the smaller Macan is outselling the 911 by a three-to-one margin, and with the launch of the new Cayenne, it looks like SUVs are set to become the bread and butter of the sales.

You might also like: Porsche To Make Up Its Mind About Macan, Cayenne Coupes In 2018

For these reasons, it’s perfectly understandable from a business point of view why Porsche is analyzing the prospects of doing a Cayenne “Coupe.” In fact, the same thing could happen to the Macan, with a decision about the two to be made later this year. The company has to figure out whether there would be enough demand for the duo to justify the efforts, with the Cayenne having bigger chances of coming out first.

The adjacent render attempts to see into the very possible future of the Porsche brand, a Cayenne with a heavily sloped roofline to give the big SUV a coupe-esque silhouette. As with every other SUV-coupe mashups, fiddling with the roof would have an impact on the amount of headroom for rear passengers, as well as on the trunk’s cargo capacity, but that’s a sacrifice people are willing to make these days when buying models such as the BMW X6 and the Mercedes GLE Coupe. As it is the case with those two coupe-ified SUVs, the Cayenne Coupe would be more expensive than the regular model.

It remains to be seen whether it will be given the green light, but don’t say we didn’t warn you…

Render: Automedia