ABT Sportsline has been on a roll lately with projects based on the Audi RS6 Avant, culminating with Jon Olsson’s 725-hp Project Phoenix and Audi’s own 695-hp Nogaro Edition. The good news is the smaller RS wagon from Audi Sport hasn’t been neglected and now the German tuner is ready to introduce the RS4-R.

An evolution of a previous package released by the aftermarket specialist, the new kit dials the biturbo 2.9-liter V6 by a further 20 horsepower to a grand total of 523 hp (390 kW). Torque has also been massively boosted to 690 Newton-meters (509 pound-feet), representing an increase of 90 Nm (66 lb-ft) over the standard RS4 Avant.

There’s more to the RS4-R than its amped-up six-cylinder engine as ABT has also installed a high-performance exhaust system with four 102-mm carbon tailpipes as seen on the tuner’s RS5-R to enhance the soundtrack provided by the new V6. As the images show, the hot wagon has also received a heavy dose of carbon fiber inside and out, while the stock 19-inch wheels have been removed to make room for the tuner’s own 21-inch alloys shod in 275/25 ZR21 tires.

But wait, there’s more. Height-adjustable suspension springs are also part of the package, as are the sport stabilizers and a full coilover suspension system, though the latter is currently in the works and you can’t have it right now.

Performance numbers haven’t been disclosed, but rest assured it’s way quicker than the standard RS4 Avant sold by Audi, which isn’t exactly a slouch to begin with: 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.1 seconds and a top speed electronically capped at 155 mph (250 kph) or 174 mph (280 kph) with the optional RS Dynamic package.

ABT Sportsline will have its new RS4-R on display starting next Tuesday at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

Source: ABT