ABT RS4-R based on the Audi RS4 Avant
More horses than Spruce Meadows: ABT RS4-R with 530 HP premieres in Geneva
There are more than 400 permanent horses in Spruce Meadows, the largest equestrian facility in the world. The Canadian estate encompasses a massive 360 hectares. With its brand-new ABT RS4-R, the German tuner ABT Sportsline demonstrates how to accommodate considerably more “horses” on less than nine square meters. To be introduced for the first time at the 88th Geneva Motor Show (March 8 to 18, 2018), the powerful Avant delivers 530 HP (390 kW) and 690 Nm. That is 20 HP more than the previously strongest ABT RS4. The difference to the standard vehicle is even greater, which manages to get 450 HP (331 kW) and a maximum torque of 600 Nm out of the 2.9 liter biturbo V6.
As it does with its technical brother RS5-R, ABT Sportsline also relies on a multi-stage performance package for the RS4-R. This package consists of an additional engine control unit, the ABT Engine Control (AEC), and a high-performance sports exhaust system. With its four 102 mm carbon tailpipes, it also soars to new heights visually and acoustically. That this is no normal RS 4, though, can also be seen at first glance. Because this car is equipped with an extensive aerodynamic package. The delivery scope includes an ABT Front Lip, Front Flics, a Front Grille with RS4-R logo and a Rear Skirt Add On.
While the Audi RS 4 boasts 19-inch wheels in the standard version, ABT Sportsline naturally sets the bar a little higher in this respect as well. Despite its 21 inches, the athletically styled ABT SPORT GR alloy rim has not an ounce of unnecessary weight and features a strongly concave rim base. The matching tire format is 275/25 ZR21.
The fact that the ABT RS4-R literally sticks to the asphalt is not only due to its sport tires. The Bavarian tuning company manages to improve the already excellent standard suspension with ABT Sport Stabilizers and ABT Height Adjustable Suspension Springs. A complete coilover suspension system with a special ABT Shock Absorber Setup is also under development, in cooperation with the partner KW automotive. This setup provides a sporty-dynamic driving experience without neglecting the required comfort.
The ABT RS4-R catches the eye not only with its outward appearance: The individual interior design, which includes partial leather seats with a prominent RS5-R Logo, ABT Gear Shift Cover (carbon) and many other extras, is convincing in every aspect. And so, a sporty station wagon is born which not only wins acceleration races, but also wins over hearts.