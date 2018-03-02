Pause this latest teaser video from Lamborghini in just the right spot and you can almost see the missing roof from this Huracán Performante. Lamborghini is coy about saying that in this video, but it’s pretty much the worst-kept secret in the auto industry right now. There’s already a Huracán Spyder in the Raging Bull’s lineup, so giving the same treatment to the insane Performante is pretty much a no-brainer.

What’s not known, however, is just how the folding roof will affect the Performante’s incredible performance. It’s currently the second-fastest production car to ever lap the Nürburgring, losing the title to the fearsome Porsche 911 GT2 RS last September. It’s also one of only four production street-legal cars to whip around the Green Hell in less than seven minutes.

Credit for such capability is shared among many changes Lamborghini bestows to the Performante over the standard Huracán, not the least of which is the screaming 630-horsepower (470 kilowatt) 5.2-liter midship-mounted V10. It sends the Lambo to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.9 seconds and on to a top speed of 202 mph (325 km/h), but that’s just part of the equation. The Performante follows a strict diet that makes it 88 pounds (40 kilograms) lighter than the standard car. But it’s the snazzy active aerodynamics that make it such a fearsome, grippy track animal.

Traditionally, creating a convertible from a full-bodied car adds weight at the very least. And since a roof is also a key component to structural rigidity, even more weight comes from the added strengthening needed to compensate. Or, one could simply skip that step but the result is typically a car that jiggles like pudding over the slightest bumps, never mind the negative effects that befall the handling.

We’ll know soon enough how the hottest Huracán gets along without a roof. We thought it would show up last year at Frankfurt, but Lamborghini is now set to unveil the Performante Spyder March 6 at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

Source: Lamborghini via Facebook