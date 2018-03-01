For those who think the new G-Class isn't aggressive enough.
Technically speaking, the AMG version of the new Mercedes-Benz G-Class hasn’t even officially appeared in public yet. That’s scheduled to happen next week at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, but Lumma Design has already nabbed the high-performance SUV and endowed it with a makeover that’s everything we’d expect from the notable Mercedes tuner.
For starters, Lumma adds a widebody kit labeled the CLR G770. Since the G63 already sports chunky fenders the update isn’t immediately noticeable, at least when it comes to size. The carbon-fiber wheel arches do, however, add 40 millimeters (1.5 inches) to the G63’s width. Carbon fiber also finds its way up front with a new lightweight vented hood and in the center section of a new front fascia. Side mirror covers, door handles, and side mouldings are carbon fiber, as is the center section of the new rear fascia, spare tire cover, roof spoiler, and roof bar.
The Lumma Design side skirts are not carbon fiber, but they do integrate the G63’s side-exit exhaust in a very cool manner, and the skirts themselves help give the SUV a lower, meaner stance. The exhaust itself can be upgraded to make a bit more noise, but overall engine/performance upgrades are still in the works. Optional lowered suspension, however, is available right now.
Of course, it wouldn’t be Lumma without a wheel upgrade, and the extra space of the widebody kit accommodates either 23-inch or 24-inch wheels. The massive rims are a newly designed two-piece allow setup said to be specifically created to hold the weight of the G-Class. The 23-inch rollers get 305/35-series rubber, while the 24-inch rims wear 295/30-series tires in front and 355/25-series in the back.
Lumma also has a wide range of interior upgrades available, as showcased here in the photo gallery. Though not technically part of the package, the company says custom interior work can be as simple as upgraded aluminum pedals to a full-on reskin of pretty much everything.
With the new G-Class being the first major upgrade the SUV has received in a long time, expect to see more creative interpretations from Lumma and other tuning companies in the months to come.
LUMMA Design presents their bespoke tuning programme for the new Mercedes-AMG G63
- Premiere ahead of the Geneva Motor Show
- Wide body kit CLR G770 with many carbon-fibre components
- New heavy-duty alloy wheels
- Performance upgrades in preparation
The Mercedes-AMG G63 (585 hp, 850 Nm) celebrates its premiere at the Geneva Motor Show in just a few days, and LUMMA Design is one of the first tuners to preview an extensive personalisation programme for the revitalised SUV legend.
“Improved, not changed. Iconic, robust, and almost indestructible." These are words Mercedes-Benz has used to describe the DNA of their new G-Class. Added to this, passion, perfection, and power characterise the Mercedes-AMG G63, the new G-Class performance flagship, which makes it the perfect base for the LUMMA CLR G770.
One thing is for sure; the Widebody LUMMA G-Class will polarise opinion. The big arches of this distinctive carbon-fibre Widebody kit are filled by a choice of 23 or 24-inch diameter alloy wheels, while the revised cabin is enhanced by personalised components. The deep voice of the 4.0 litre bi-turbo V8 is amplified by a bespoke sports exhaust system with flap control, and an engine upgrade path is in the works.
The Ultra light carbon-fibre body panels are the keystones of this latest LUMMA Design creation, the CLR G770. The largest single component is the full carbon-fibre bonnet with vents specially designed for more effective cooling on performance-enhanced vehicles. Meanwhile, the carbon wheel arches extend the vehicle’s width by 40mm per side.
Twin sets of daytime running lights per side and carbon-fibre centre section are distinctive features of the sportier front bumper spoiler assembly. Unique side skirts emphasise the G63’s flanks and give it more visual depth between the big wheels. Side exiting exhaust pipes are a distinctive feature of the G63, and here the square exhaust outlets have been neatly integrated into the new side panels.
The CLR G770’s carbon-fibre fest continues with the dressing of the door mirror caps, door handles and side mouldings in this ultra-light high-tech material. At the rear, the new rear bumper features a carbon-fibre centre section, while above this the spare wheel cover, roof spoiler with additional brake light and roof bar with additional daytime running lights, are also made from carbon-fibre.
LUMMA Design completes the extrovert appearance with impressive 23 and 24-inch versions of the newly developed LUMMA CLR Racing 2 light-alloy wheel. A special heavy-duty version was specially developed to support the weight of the G-Class. The CLR Racing 2 is available in anthracite finish with central locking optics in 11.0J x 23-inch, shod with 305/35ZR23 tyres.
If this is too small you need the LUMMA CLR 24 RS wheel, which comes in 10.5J x 24-inch size with 295/30ZR24 rubber in front, with 13.0J x 24-inch rear wheels wrapped in 355/25ZR24 rubber.
LUMMA Design has a wealth of individual interior options to suit every taste, and while they can completely re-trim the interior with the finest materials in haute couture style, they also offer simple upgrades such as an aluminium pedal set with non-slip rubber inserts, and LUMMA branded carpet mats with real leather edging.
Keen drivers after improved driving dynamics have the option of a suspension lowering kit, and a sport exhaust system with flap control. Engine performance upgrades are in the pipeline and will be announced shortly.
All these components come with full TUV certification and installation instructions. Further information can be obtained directly from LUMMA Design, or at: www.lumma-design.com.