Technically speaking, the AMG version of the new Mercedes-Benz G-Class hasn’t even officially appeared in public yet. That’s scheduled to happen next week at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, but Lumma Design has already nabbed the high-performance SUV and endowed it with a makeover that’s everything we’d expect from the notable Mercedes tuner.

For starters, Lumma adds a widebody kit labeled the CLR G770. Since the G63 already sports chunky fenders the update isn’t immediately noticeable, at least when it comes to size. The carbon-fiber wheel arches do, however, add 40 millimeters (1.5 inches) to the G63’s width. Carbon fiber also finds its way up front with a new lightweight vented hood and in the center section of a new front fascia. Side mirror covers, door handles, and side mouldings are carbon fiber, as is the center section of the new rear fascia, spare tire cover, roof spoiler, and roof bar.

The Lumma Design side skirts are not carbon fiber, but they do integrate the G63’s side-exit exhaust in a very cool manner, and the skirts themselves help give the SUV a lower, meaner stance. The exhaust itself can be upgraded to make a bit more noise, but overall engine/performance upgrades are still in the works. Optional lowered suspension, however, is available right now.

Of course, it wouldn’t be Lumma without a wheel upgrade, and the extra space of the widebody kit accommodates either 23-inch or 24-inch wheels. The massive rims are a newly designed two-piece allow setup said to be specifically created to hold the weight of the G-Class. The 23-inch rollers get 305/35-series rubber, while the 24-inch rims wear 295/30-series tires in front and 355/25-series in the back.

Lumma also has a wide range of interior upgrades available, as showcased here in the photo gallery. Though not technically part of the package, the company says custom interior work can be as simple as upgraded aluminum pedals to a full-on reskin of pretty much everything.

With the new G-Class being the first major upgrade the SUV has received in a long time, expect to see more creative interpretations from Lumma and other tuning companies in the months to come.

Source: Lumma Design