The next episode of Porsche’s Top 5 YouTube series is out, and it’s a good one. The company traveled to Grossglockner in Austria for an epic photo and video shoot featuring the five lightest Porsche models of all time. For those not aware, Grossglockner is a rather famous historic hillclimb in the Austrian Alps at which Porsche has some history, so the venue is certainly appropriate. It’s also an immensely gorgeous backdrop for some very special cars.

It certainly doesn’t hurt that the video opens with the classic 911 Carrera RS 2.7 Sport. It’s a shape even non-Porsche fans are familiar with, and thanks to a weight-loss program that ditched the rear seats, clock, arm rests, and other items, it was 100 kilograms (220 pounds) lighter than the touring model. As such, its 210 horsepower (157 kilowatt) only had to carry 975 kg (2,150 lbs) so it was nimble and fast.

The other easily recognizable car in the countdown is the Porsche 356 SL, which actually claims the third spot. This famous racer only had 70 hp (52 kW) from its small 1.1-liter mill, but with a weight of just 640 kg (1,411 pounds) it was still fast enough to win its class at LeMans in 1951.

The other three machines are certainly familiar to Porsche followers but aren’t as well known outside the fold. The 1966 906 Carrera 6 was an interesting mid-engine machine built as a camera car for filming races at the Hockenheimring, but low weight was still important to Porsche which is why it was just 675 kg (1,488 lbs). We’ll leave the last two race cars to the video, and with the lightest being less than 400 kg (882 lbs) it’s quite a machine.

All in all, this clip is everything we’ve come to love about Porsche’s Top 5 Series. We can’t wait to see the next one.

Source: Porsche via YouTube