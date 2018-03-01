The long wait is over; the highly anticipated Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV is finally here. Joining the marque's already available SUVs like the E-Pace and the F-Pace before it, the third high-riding "Pace" vehicle promises to be Jaguar's most technology advanced model yet – and the most efficient.

On the efficiency front, the I-Pace uses a 90-kilowatt hour lithium-ion battery pack that delivers a driving range of 240 miles (386 kilometers). Regenerative braking and one-pedal driving help maximize that range, while recharging to 80 percent will takes just 40 minutes using a publicly available 100-kilowatt DC rapid charging facility. Home charging from a standard 230V/32A wall box, meanwhile, will take ten hours to see the same 80 percent charge.

Not only is the battery pack efficient, but it’s powerful, too. The I-Pace has the ability to sprint to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in just 4.5 seconds, delivering 394 horsepower (293 kilowatts) and 512 pound-feet (694 Newton-meters) of torque to all four wheels. The low, central placement of the battery between the two axles assures a low center of gravity and a 50:50 weight distribution, with a standard Active Air Suspension and optional configurable Adaptive Dynamics aiding in sporty driving feel.

Inspired by the sleek styling of the C-X75 supercar concept, the I-Pace utilizes a short, low hood, an aerodynamically enhanced roof, and the same curved rear window that we saw on the original concept, all in an effort to reduce drag. The final result is a drag coefficient of just 0.29Cd. Design director Ian Callum says that the electric powertrain gave he and his team "unprecedented design freedom."

The I-Pace stretches out to 184.3 inches (4,682 millimeters), with a wheelbase of 117.7 inches (2,990 millimeters). At that length, it's significantly longer than the E-Pace (175.2 inches), and nearly as long as the larger F-Pace (187.2 inches).

That stylish exterior gives way to an equally alluring cabin. Premium materials like Luxtec and Grained leather are littered throughout, with option of a textile Kvadrat interior, which combines a durable wool blend with recycled technical suede cloth. But even with its coupe-like styling, the I-Pace still has plenty of space; rear legroom is 35 inches (890 millimeters), with rear luggage behind the third row listed at 25.3 cubic feet, and 51.0 cubic feet with the second row folded flat. Comparably, the E-Pace has 35.1 inches of rear legroom, and just 24.2 cubic feet of space behind the seats.

For the first time ever, Jaguar has fitted one of its vehicles with JLR's InControl Touch Pro Duo infotainment system. The setup uses uses two touchscreens – a larger 10-inch upper screen and a smaller 5.5-inch lower screen – together with physical controls to give users access to a range of features. It's the same system you'll see on the Range Rover Velar and 2018 Range Rover Sport.

Things like range, charging status, and a unique EV navigation system are all available to the driver via the new setup. The latter uses "Smart Settings" powered by artificial intelligence to calculate features like personalized range and driving habits. The I-Pace even uses Amazon Alexa; drivers can ask their car things like, "Is my car locked?", "What is the charging level?", and "Do I have enough range to get to work?"

The new I-Pace will go on sale in the second half of 2018 as a 2019 model year vehicle. Three standard trims will be available at launch – S, SE, and HSE – as well as a one-year First Edition trim, which will be based on the already luxurious HSE model, and will come with a number of unique features you won’t be able to find elsewhere throughout the range.

Jaguar promises an eight-year/100,000-mile battery warranted included as part of Jaguar’s EliteCar service. Interested buyers can head down to their local Jaguar dealer and place an order; pricing will be announced on March 6 when the electric SUV makes its in-person debut in Geneva.

Source: Jaguar

- Keep the conversation going in our InsideEVs Forum covering electric cars and green technology. Start a new thread about this article and make your point.