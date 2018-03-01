Hide press release Show press release

Mopar ® is returning to the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. The brand boasts over 80 years of tradition and its mission is to accompany FCA customers throughout their entire driving experience, by providing technical services and support for all their performance, safety or customisation-related needs.

Visitors to the FCA stands will see a selection of Mopar products, which can be purchased either together with the car or later in time, to satisfy all needs of vehicle owners. A selection of cars embellished with Original Accessories developed by Mopar will be on show on the FCA stands. The top-quality products all perfectly match the technical and style features of the various models for full customization. This is because each accessory is developed jointly with the original designers of each car - a solid bond that only a manufacturer like FCA can guarantee.

Jeep

The four Jeep ® customised with Jeep Original Accessories by Mopar which will be on show in Geneva are sure to attract attention. The new Steel Blue-Metallic Wrangler Sahara, for instance, sports a new Mopar customisation that enhances the legendary off-road capability of the iconic Jeep ® . Its special equipment includes 2-inch lift kit, 17-inch Road Gear off-road rims, shaped splash guards, off-road lights and black tube steps. Also noteworthy on the model on show is the special aesthetic kit with front grille and mirror caps, black door sill guards, hood graphic design "1941" and "Moab" sticker on the doors, snorkel, mesh sun bonnet, black fuel cap and Jeep Performance Part Gear Badge. These accessories confer unique looks to the Sahara version and enhance its off-road vocation. Picked to enhance its functional character are a series of accessories, such as an iconic Jeep-style tailgate table and special grab handles for open-air driving. Premium Katzkin leather seats with stitching in sight make the ambience even more exclusive.

Next to this special version of the new Wrangler, visitors will see a Jeep ® Renegade Longitude in Hyper Green livery, with a particular off-road characterization, which includes 1-inch lift kit and 16-inch rims, in addition to a selection of accessories picked to enhance both looks and performance, like side skirts, front and rear splash guards, "US Army Star" door sticker and matt grey mirror caps, rear light frames and front grille. The customisation is completed inside with matt grey interior bezels and all-weather rubber floor mats.

The spotlight in Geneva will also be on the Compass Trailhawk, which is presented with functional accessories, that include roof bars, ski and snowboard carrier. Interiors are also customized with an eye to functionality and include the practical cargo organizer practical cargo area tray. The vehicle has cool Spitfire Orange exteriors with rock rails by Mopar.

The most awarded SUV ever will also receive its own unique Mopar treatment. An off-road Trailhawk Jeep ® Grand Cherokee, with Rhino Grey exteriors and two-color Black/Ruby Red embossed and suede leather interiors will be on show in Geneva. Noteworthy features of the customization include black exhaust tip, rock rails, removable roof bars, ski and snowboard carrier and the practical cargo area tray.

Alfa Romeo

Mopar is presenting a selection of customisations created to enhance the trademark performance and premium quality which have always been the key elements of the Alfa Romeo DNA. For Alfa Romeo Stelvio, Mopar has created the Color Line, characterised by rearview mirror cover, front grille with "V", 20-inch alloy wheel and skid plate on rear bumper with elegant Miron burnished effect finish - in two variants, matt and glossy. Furthermore, Mopar has developed 20-inch alloy rims - in two versions, diamond-finish black and silver. The exclusive Stelvio Quadrifoglio "NRING" special edition is packed with exterior carbon-fibre details, such as mirror caps, grille "V" and carbon side skirt. The interiors is embellished with carbon-fibre gear knob and premium carpet mats with red logo.

The Giulia Quadrifoglio "NRING" has the same personalization for the interior, while the exterior shows carbon-fibre details such as mirror caps, grille "V" and side skirt with carbon insert; in addition it has a dedicated spoiler and a back-lit carbon-fibre kick plate, which enhances and reasserts the trademark care for detail inherent to Alfa Romeo, commanding attention when getting into the car.

Also the new Giulia Veloce Ti is customized by plenty of carbon-fibre details - including the grille "V", the rear-view mirror caps and the transmission bezel - plus special mats and the particular back-lit kick plate with Alfa Romeo logo.

Finally, the Alfa Romeo stand will host a number of showcases displaying some of the Mopar products for Stelvio and Giulia, such as 18-inch glossy silver and matt black alloy rims, grille with "V" insert, mirror caps and carbon-fibre rear spoiler, in addition to key covers and the Alfa Romeo car care kit.

Fiat

Star of the Fiat stand is the new 124 Spider S-Design, the special series which accentuates the dynamics and sportiness of the two-seater roadster. Based on the premium "Lusso" trim level, it features additional style details developed in collaboration with Mopar, which will be sure to win over the fans of fast cars and open-air driving thrills. They include several stylish Gun Metallic colour elements, specifically roll-bar, window frame kit and mirror covers, paired with 17-inch rims sporting a unique design, Italian flag badge and body side stripes. The car on show is embellished with a number of accessories to customise its looks and functionality even further, like aluminium pedal covers and foot rest, a handy cup holder and a useful organiser net with Mopar logo.

Focus in Geneva will also be on the Fiat 500 Mirror family, the new vehicles dedicated to customers who are enthusiasts for connectivity and who are looking out for the latest infotainment trends. In addition to the special looks and equipment of each model, the 500 Mirror, 500X Mirror and 500L Mirror special editions fit the UconnectTM 7-inch HD LIVE touchscreen system, which is Apple CarPlay-ready and Android AutoTM-compatible as standard equipment, and offer on demand the services of Mopar ® Connect, for the first time on the Fiat range. Video tutorials illustrating the many advantages of Mopar ® Connect, including prompt help in case of accident, breakdown or theft with possibility of remotely controlling some vehicle functions, will be shown on the stand. The Fiat stand will be completed by a showcase in which Mopar will be presenting the new colorful customized alloy rims available for 500, 500X, 500L and 124 Spider.

New customized alloy rim color palette

Mopar is carrying the typically Italian tailor-made tradition concept over to automotive customization with the debut in Geneva of a new collection of alloy rims in a variety of patterns and sizes, offered with liners in a palette of 11 colors (of which 8 on display). To make their car unique and strongly distinctive, customers can choose from a record-breaking number of possible color combinations rivaling the most elegant high fashion catalogues.

Available for Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Jeep ® , the new alloy rim collection today features the following exciting color palette: Mopar Blue, Petrol Black, Out White, Temper Red, Caliper Green, Spring Green, Passion Red, Blaze Yellow, Rusty Orange, Freezy Blue, Thunder Gold (the 2018 collection color).

The range will be expanded soon with new customization proposals applied to other accessories. New Mopar products, such as the 20-inch black alloy rims with Temper Red liner for Alfa Romeo Stelvio, will be displayed in dedicated showcases. Other products will include customised Jeep alloy rims, namely 19-inch with Rusty Orange for Compass, 17-inch with Blaze Yellow elements for Cherokee and 20-inch with Out White finished for the top-of-the-range Grand Cherokee. Completing the line-up will be 17-inch alloy rims with Thunder Gold edging liner for the 124 Spider. Colourful and nostalgically vintage as those created for the 500 family, namely 16-inch with Freezy Blue customized spokes for the 500, Mopar Blue 18-inch for the 500X and 17-inch Caliper Green finish for the 500L.

Mopar ® Connect: remote connection, top protection

Mopar ® Connect - called Alfa Connect for the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio models - is the innovative set of connected services dedicated to vehicle safety and remote control; it is integrated with the connected services of Uconnect LIVE (called Alfa Connect for Alfa Romeo), adding new functions, such as roadside assistance, also in case of accident, or vehicle localization in case of theft. It is also possible to control some functions remotely, like locking or unlocking the doors or sending an alert if the car exceeds a certain speed limit or leaves a reference zone previously delimited on a map. Finally, Mopar ® Connect makes it possible to view the location of the parked car and information about its condition, such as the battery charge, tyre pressures and fuel level, in addition to reporting routine maintenance operations.

With the services of Mopar ® Connect, the customer has immediate access to the vehicle data and can rely on more safety and protection on the road, as well as peace of mind and constant control of the vehicle, all within reach of a smartphone.