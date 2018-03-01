UPDATE: Get all the details about the 2019 Sierra and its available carbon fiber bed, HERE.

GMC will officially unveil the new 2019 Sierra in a live stream at 3:00 PM EST in Detroit, which is 20:00 GMT or 12:00 PM PST.

As in previous generations, the latest Sierra will share its chassis and many of its other components with the latest Chevrolet Silverado. The new underpinnings make greater use of aluminum and high-strength steels to shed hundreds of pounds over the previous model..

The GMC will differentiate itself with a different front end that will include new, bracket-shaped LED running lights. The two trucks will also have similar cabins, but the Sierra will be available with more premium materials, particularly in Denali spec.

The available powertrains will very likely come from the Silverado, too. Customers will be able to get engines like a 5.3- and 6.2-liter V8. It'll also possibly share the Chevy's new 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six diesel. A 10-speed automatic gearbox will also be available on some trims.

In the meantime, we've already seen the new Chevrolet Silverado. The two pickups will have individual styling, but they're still twins underneath so we know the Sierra will share the Silverado's proportions. Here's another look at the new Silverado to whet your appetite for the Sierra's debut.

Look for a story on Motor1.com with full details about the 2019 Sierra following the truck's debut.

Source: GMC via Facebook