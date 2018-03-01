Stay tuned to this stream to watch Jaguar unveil its new I-Pace electric SUV at 18:00 GMT, 19:00 CET, 1:00 PM ET, or 10:00 AM PST, depending on where you reside.

Jaguar hasn't released many official details about the I-Pace yet. Spy shots and the brand's teasers indicate that the production version of the electric SUV takes significant cues from the earlier concept, including short overhangs and an integrated rear styling. Inside, modern amenities should be available, like a digital instrument panel and well-integrated infotainment display.

I-Pace powertrain details are similarly mysterious before the model's launch. The concept used two electric motors that produced a total of 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque.

Attendees to Formula E races will also get to see the SUV on the track in the I-Pace eTrophy. Each event will be at least 30 minutes long, and there will be around 20 competitors.

Look for full details about the I-Pace to arrive shortly after the model's big debut.

Source: Jaguar via YouTube