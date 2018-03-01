The traditional British Racing Green paint, now with a modern twist.
No, this is not the recently announced “exciting new model” Bentley will have on display from next Tuesday at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. Rather than shipping it some 800 miles from Crewe to Geneva, the opulent SUV will remain at home in the United Kingdom where it’s going to be exhibited between March 13 and 16 at the Cheltenham Festival in the heart of the Gloucestershire countryside. Pampered by Mulliner to celebrate the ongoing relationship between Bentley and The Jockey Club, the special Bentayga will remain strictly as a one-off.
It draws inspiration from horse racing and comes with a modern take on the traditional British Racing Green. The “lustrous Spruce” shade is complemented by several dark body accents and diamond-turned 21-inch wheels also finished in black. That’s about it in terms of exterior tweaks, but as with every other Bentley, the real magic is actually on the inside.
The company’s Mulliner workshop has come up with a unique tweed accompanied by the lovely Cumbrian Green and Saddle leather hues giving the lavish cabin a cozy vibe. The color theme chosen is also exclusive to this one-off, while the light blue stitching for the seat quilting and the door panels makes the Bentayga even more special.
The furniture inside the Jockey Club’s private rooms has a direct corresponded in the Bentayga’s cabin where there’s an elegant veneer with a Burr Walnut surface as well as a veneer panel on the passenger side with a gold horse motif. To further bridge a connection between the world of equestrian sport and the world’s most expensive SUV, the seats are adorned by the embroidered horse and jockey emblem.
While you won't actually be able to buy this specification of the SUV, we're sure Bentley and Mulliner can offer you something very similar for the right price.
(Crewe, 1 March 2018) Bentley will celebrate its continuing partnership with The Jockey Club at the Cheltenham Festival this month (13-16 March), with a one-off commission of its luxury SUV – the Bentayga by Mulliner, Inspired by The FestivalTM.
Drawing on the Jockey Club’s rich history, its Royal connections and fine art pieces, Bentley’s personal commissioning division, Mulliner, has designed a car celebrating the two brands’ partnership, based on British luxury and racing heritage.
Uday Senapati, Mulliner’s Head of Technical Operations, comments: “The Cheltenham Festival is widely recognised as one of the finest horseracing events in the world, and The Festival’s unique sense of occasion is a perfect showcase for the world’s most exclusive SUV, the Bentayga.The Mulliner team has been deeply inspired by the equestrian lifestyle, and this has encouraged us to use new materials and techniques for the first time on a Bentley in developing this one-off commission.”
Mulliner Design Story
The Bentayga by Mulliner takes inspiration from the world of equestrian sport, with hints to the performance and heritage associated with Bentley.
The exterior, in lustrous Spruce, is a modern take on British Racing Green, and has been accented with the Blackline Specification and 21” diamond-turned and black painted wheels, to make the car appear equally at home in either town or country. Inside, a bespoke tweed works harmoniously with Cumbrian Green and Saddle leather hues, and a unique colour split alludes to the car’s performance potential while keeping a sophisticated look.
To accent the tweed, Mulliner has used a light blue contrast stitch to the door and seat quilting. The veneer species is Burr Walnut finished with a straight grained ‘picture frame’ cross-banding technique, which echoes some of the magnificent antique furniture in The Jockey Club’s private rooms. The passenger veneer panel is finished with a gold horse graphic to add jewellery-like detail, and each seat features an intricately embroidered horse and jockey emblem created with a Saddle and Cognac thread for added tactile detail.