No, this is not the recently announced “exciting new model” Bentley will have on display from next Tuesday at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. Rather than shipping it some 800 miles from Crewe to Geneva, the opulent SUV will remain at home in the United Kingdom where it’s going to be exhibited between March 13 and 16 at the Cheltenham Festival in the heart of the Gloucestershire countryside. Pampered by Mulliner to celebrate the ongoing relationship between Bentley and The Jockey Club, the special Bentayga will remain strictly as a one-off.

It draws inspiration from horse racing and comes with a modern take on the traditional British Racing Green. The “lustrous Spruce” shade is complemented by several dark body accents and diamond-turned 21-inch wheels also finished in black. That’s about it in terms of exterior tweaks, but as with every other Bentley, the real magic is actually on the inside.

The company’s Mulliner workshop has come up with a unique tweed accompanied by the lovely Cumbrian Green and Saddle leather hues giving the lavish cabin a cozy vibe. The color theme chosen is also exclusive to this one-off, while the light blue stitching for the seat quilting and the door panels makes the Bentayga even more special.

The furniture inside the Jockey Club’s private rooms has a direct corresponded in the Bentayga’s cabin where there’s an elegant veneer with a Burr Walnut surface as well as a veneer panel on the passenger side with a gold horse motif. To further bridge a connection between the world of equestrian sport and the world’s most expensive SUV, the seats are adorned by the embroidered horse and jockey emblem.

While you won't actually be able to buy this specification of the SUV, we're sure Bentley and Mulliner can offer you something very similar for the right price.

Source: Bentley