Genesis has prepared not one, not two, but five special editions of its flagship G90 sedan in collaboration with Vanity Fair. These will be showcased during the Oscars weekend and are going to be accompanied by the first five G90 Special Edition models originally shown at last year’s event. Billed as being “show-stopping interpretations of the G90,” the cars share two-tone exterior paints, upgraded interiors with fancy materials, and some rather pompous names.

The first of the bunch, called “A Touch Of Sensuality,” comes with a warm light silver exterior combined with a matte cocoa brown. Inside, it gets Brown Nubuck leather and desert sand Nappa.

“Emerald Dream” has received a hunter green and dark brown exterior theme and an interesting Genesis logo inside lavish cabin in a repeating geometric pattern in the green leather.

Next is “Stardust,” with its deep flakes of dark gray on the outside and Tuxedo-style black velvet lines on the inside.

The fourth special G90 is dubbed “Refined Understatement” and boasts a dark blue & matte white finish with black Nubuck and Nappa leathers inside.

As for the fifth swanky large sedan, “The Ruler” is perhaps the most striking of them all due to its brick-red and gray exterior and eye-catching red Nubuck leather interior.

After showing them during the Oscars where the cars will provide transportation for a variety of stars, Genesis will then ship them to Seoul at home in South Korea in the business district of Samsung-dong, Gangnam-Gu where the vehicles are going to be exhibited at the company’s first standalone Genesis showroom. Later on, the G90 quintuplet will also be exhibited at multiple brand events organized by Hyundai’s premium division.

