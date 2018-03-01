The fancy fullsize luxury sedans have equally fancy names and have been created in the lead-up to the 90th Academy Awards.
Genesis has prepared not one, not two, but five special editions of its flagship G90 sedan in collaboration with Vanity Fair. These will be showcased during the Oscars weekend and are going to be accompanied by the first five G90 Special Edition models originally shown at last year’s event. Billed as being “show-stopping interpretations of the G90,” the cars share two-tone exterior paints, upgraded interiors with fancy materials, and some rather pompous names.
The first of the bunch, called “A Touch Of Sensuality,” comes with a warm light silver exterior combined with a matte cocoa brown. Inside, it gets Brown Nubuck leather and desert sand Nappa.
“Emerald Dream” has received a hunter green and dark brown exterior theme and an interesting Genesis logo inside lavish cabin in a repeating geometric pattern in the green leather.
Next is “Stardust,” with its deep flakes of dark gray on the outside and Tuxedo-style black velvet lines on the inside.
The fourth special G90 is dubbed “Refined Understatement” and boasts a dark blue & matte white finish with black Nubuck and Nappa leathers inside.
As for the fifth swanky large sedan, “The Ruler” is perhaps the most striking of them all due to its brick-red and gray exterior and eye-catching red Nubuck leather interior.
After showing them during the Oscars where the cars will provide transportation for a variety of stars, Genesis will then ship them to Seoul at home in South Korea in the business district of Samsung-dong, Gangnam-Gu where the vehicles are going to be exhibited at the company’s first standalone Genesis showroom. Later on, the G90 quintuplet will also be exhibited at multiple brand events organized by Hyundai’s premium division.
GENESIS ARRIVES IN CHARACTER WITH TEN SPECIAL-EDITION G90 SEDANS FOR THE 2018 ACADEMY AWARDS WEEK
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., February 28, 2018 – This week, in the lead-up to the 90th Academy Awards, Genesis will premiere five new G90 Special Edition flagship sedans with the help of media partner, Vanity Fair. The five inaugural Special Edition cars that debuted at the 2017 Academy Awards will join the new collection during this year’s Oscars weekend.
Each G90 was designed to arrive in character at the iconic Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and to serve as transportation for an award nominee or influencer.
“Genesis is a design-driven brand, and there is no better moment than the Academy Awards to connect with the entertainment community,” said Senior Vice President Manfred Fitzgerald, Head of Genesis Brand. “We are thrilled to continue the tradition of tailoring the G90 to showcase our creativity.”
This is the second year that Genesis has worked with Vanity Fair to create bespoke, show-stopping interpretations of the G90. This year’s cadre of sedans incorporates stunning interior materials to match the signature, two-tone exterior treatment.
“The 2018 G90 collection has been designed to honor the glamour of Hollywood and break automotive color and trim boundaries," said Executive Vice President Luc Donckerwolke, Head of Genesis Design. "These special editions are just the beginning of what we can imagine for ultimate Genesis tailored luxury.”
The five G90 sedans, and their design themes, that will make their red-carpet debuts at the Academy Awards will be:
- A Touch of Sensuality: Finished in warm light silver and matte cocoa brown, this G90 epitomizes a cause for celebration. Brown Nubuck leather and desert sand Nappa leather interior offer a smooth embrace to the passenger.
- Stardust: This G90 sedan practically sparkles under the award show lights, with deep flakes of dark gray. Tuxedo-style black velvet lines the cockpit.
- Emerald Dream: Saturation is in the details of this G90 finished in complementary hunter green and dark brown. Inside, the Genesis logo is featured in a repeating geometric pattern in the green leather.
- The Ruler: This brick-red and gray G90 demonstrates a dynamic approach to the Genesis color and trim philosophy. The red Nubuck leather interior is enhanced by free-flowing, organic patterns reminiscent of a designer’s sketch.
- Refined Understatement: With silver-dotted piping and a refined finish to the black Nubuck and Nappa leathers, this G90 in dark blue and matte white appends a modern and fresh point to the collection.
Following their appearance in Hollywood, the G90 Special Edition sedans will be showcased at Genesis Gangnam in the prime business district of Samsung-dong, Gangnam-Gu, Seoul, as well as at future Genesis brand events.