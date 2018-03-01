As we have already reported, Ford won’t bring the new Focus to Geneva for a world debut and will instead hold a standalone event in April. We still don’t know the exact date of the premiere, but the Dutch site AutoInternationaal has disclosed some important details about the next generation model.

Our colleagues from the Lowlands claim the vehicle will be about 50 mm longer than the outgoing variant, which will have a positive impact mainly on the legroom for the rear passengers. On average, the new Focus will be roughly 110 pounds (50 kilograms) lighter, but depending on the version this number may vary.

Just like the new Fiesta, the button-busy dashboard of today's Focus will be replaced by a tablet-dominated layout. Most of the car’s infotainment functions will be controlled through this touchscreen display.

But what’s probably the most intriguing piece of unofficial information, the online publication says the future next generation Focus RS would use a hybridized powertrain. The Blue oval company is developing a 48-volt electric system to keep up with the rapidly-progressing rivals, which will be combined with an integrated starter-generator. This setup should provide no less than 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts) and a peak torque in the region of almost 442 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters).

Purists will be happy to hear Ford will continue to offer the car with a six-speed automatic gearbox. If you want a more user-friendly transmission, the engineers of the company are also working on a dual-clutch automatic.

If the claimed acceleration numbers turn out to be correct, the new Focus RS will be a truly impressive hot hatch. AutoInternationaal says the 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) acceleration should take 4.0 seconds, making the hatch slightly faster than the Mercedes-AMG A45 and Audi RS3 Sportback.

But long before the Focus RS arrives, Ford is expected to introduce the Focus ST, which is rumored to debut in Paris this autumn. Even before that, the sportiest Focus of the range will be the Focus ST-Line, which should be available to customers from day one.

Source: AutoInternationaal.nl