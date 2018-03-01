You can have it in any color... as long as it's this menacing Graphite Black.
The UX small crossover will likely grab most of the attention at Lexus’ stand during the Geneva Motor Show, but Toyota’s luxury division will also have a new premiere in Switzerland. The RC 300h in the F Sport specification is gaining a Black Edition, which as the name suggests, it’s all about black accents as a way to make the elegant coupe more alluring.
Set to go on sale in the U.K. from May 1, the fancy version will be painted exclusively in this Graphite Black shade with a metallic finish and complemented by the 19-inch F sport matte black wheels. The murdered-out treatment also includes a dark chrome theme for the imposing corporate spindle grille, also seen on the newly designed round LED fog lights different compared to the rest of the RC models.
Lexus has also made some changes inside the cabin where the 300h F Sport Black Edition comes with a black leather for the seats and steering wheel, with contrasting orange stitching also visible on the door panels. To spice up the coupe furthermore, the headliner comes in black and there are new wood trim inserts benefitting from a deep black color after staining Sumi ink, which is made from vegetable oil soot.
Being based on the F Sport Premier Pack model, it means the Lexus 300h is generously equipped with everything you could ever want from a car in this segment. It gets goodies such as a 17-speaker Mark Levinson surround sound system, 10.3-inch infotainment system, sunroof, LED headlights, door handle lighting, and a generous array of safety equipment: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and the Lexus Safety System+ active safety and driver assistance functions.
There aren’t any powertrain changes, so it has the same 2.5-liter gasoline engine teamed up with an electric motor for a combined output of 220 horsepower (164 kilowatts) and 221 Newton-meters (163 pound-feet) of torque.
In the U.K., the new special edition is going to cost £45,165, which works out to about $62,100 at current exchange rates. It will be on display from next Tuesday at the 88th Geneva Motor Show together with the aforementioned UX.
Source: Lexus
LEXUS ANNOUNCES NEW RC 300h F SPORT BLACK EDITION: ALL-BLACK THEME INSPIRED BY TRADITIONAL JAPANESE SUMI INK
- New RC 300h F Sport Black Edition coupe, featuring dramatic and exclusive exterior and interior styling features
- Colouring evokes the deep and rich black of sumi, the traditional ink for Japanese brush painting and calligraphy
- Black stainless steel window frame mouldings, matt black 19-inch F Sport alloy wheels and new dark chrome spindle grille and circular front fog light bezels
- Interior finished with black wood trim inserts, coloured using sumi ink, and smooth black leather upholstery with contrast orange stitching
- Available exclusively with a Graphite Black metallic paint finish
- On sale in the UK from 1 May
The athletic lines of the Lexus RC 300h F Sport coupe are given dramatic added visual impact in a special new Black Edition model, which will go on sale 1 May following its appearance at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show.
As its name declares, the Black Edition emphasises a dynamic and stealthy look with a range of new black styling elements, inspired by the dense colour of Japanese sumi ink, used for centuries in traditional brush painting and calligraphy.
The F Sport spindle grille, with its graduated “L” motif mesh pattern, has a new dark chrome finish, as do the new-design, circular LED fog lights, positioned on the margins of the lower grille section, adding to the car’s powerful front lighting signature.
The 19-inch F Sport alloy wheels have a contrast matt black and bright machined finish, while the window mouldings are in black stainless steel, toning smartly with the coupe’s Graphite Black metallic paintwork.
In the cabin, the F Sport seats and steering wheel are upholstered in smooth black leather, with detailing picked out in vibrant orange stitching – an eye-catching detail that is also applied to the inner door panels. There are also new wood trim inserts with a deep black colour achieved through staining with sumi ink, plus a black headlining
In terms of equipment, the Black Edition benefits from the F Sport Premier Pack specification, which includes a 17-speaker Mark Levinson surround sound system, sunroof, Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. Other key features include a reversing camera, Lexus Premium Navigation with 10.3-inch multimedia display, Lexus Safety System+ active safety and driver assistance functions, auto-dimming rear-view mirror, rain-sensing wipers, F Sport front seats with power adjustment and integrated heating and ventilation, power steering column adjustment, dual-zone climate control, LED headlights in a “triple-L” configuration and integrated exterior door handle lighting.
The RC 300h F Sport Black Edition is powered by Lexus’s self-charging hybrid electric powertrain, featuring a 2.5-litre petrol engine and a powerful electric motor, producing a maximum full-system output of 220bhp/164kW. Smooth and responsive, yet highly efficient, it delivers combined cycle fuel economy from 56.5mpg and CO2 emissions from 116g/km.
The new model is on sale in the UK from 1 May, price £45,165.