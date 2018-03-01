The UX small crossover will likely grab most of the attention at Lexus’ stand during the Geneva Motor Show, but Toyota’s luxury division will also have a new premiere in Switzerland. The RC 300h in the F Sport specification is gaining a Black Edition, which as the name suggests, it’s all about black accents as a way to make the elegant coupe more alluring.

Set to go on sale in the U.K. from May 1, the fancy version will be painted exclusively in this Graphite Black shade with a metallic finish and complemented by the 19-inch F sport matte black wheels. The murdered-out treatment also includes a dark chrome theme for the imposing corporate spindle grille, also seen on the newly designed round LED fog lights different compared to the rest of the RC models.

Lexus has also made some changes inside the cabin where the 300h F Sport Black Edition comes with a black leather for the seats and steering wheel, with contrasting orange stitching also visible on the door panels. To spice up the coupe furthermore, the headliner comes in black and there are new wood trim inserts benefitting from a deep black color after staining Sumi ink, which is made from vegetable oil soot.

Being based on the F Sport Premier Pack model, it means the Lexus 300h is generously equipped with everything you could ever want from a car in this segment. It gets goodies such as a 17-speaker Mark Levinson surround sound system, 10.3-inch infotainment system, sunroof, LED headlights, door handle lighting, and a generous array of safety equipment: Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and the Lexus Safety System+ active safety and driver assistance functions.

There aren’t any powertrain changes, so it has the same 2.5-liter gasoline engine teamed up with an electric motor for a combined output of 220 horsepower (164 kilowatts) and 221 Newton-meters (163 pound-feet) of torque.

In the U.K., the new special edition is going to cost £45,165, which works out to about $62,100 at current exchange rates. It will be on display from next Tuesday at the 88th Geneva Motor Show together with the aforementioned UX.

Source: Lexus