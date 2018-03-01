Hide press release Show press release

Alfa Romeo at the 2018 Geneva International Motor Show

The Alfa Romeo brand stars with a display area enhancing performance and exclusivity.

The Nürburgring Edition Stelvio Quadrifoglio NRING and Giulia Quadrifoglio NRING dominate the stand - two limited editions which pay tribute to the record-breaking performance of the two cars and showcase the quintessential Alfa Romeo excellence.

Extensive use of carbon fibre, unique contents and extraordinary performance - this is the Giulia Veloce Ti, the special edition that sports the time-honoured "Turismo Internazionale" badge which has always distinguished the most attractive and high-tech versions.

4C will be present, with the exclusive "Competizione" Coupé and "Italia" Spider special series.

The Alfa Romeo DNA combines sporty personality and meticulous attention to detail, and both are very much on view in the complete Stelvio and Giulia range.

Alfa Romeo cars have been delighting motorists for 108 years with their Italian style, which evokes performance, technology and driving pleasure just waiting to be unleashed at a turn of the ignition key. This year, visitors to the Geneva International Motor Show will clearly perceive that the brand has further evolved towards more extreme performance, exclusiveness and the opportunity for owners to customise their Alfa Romeo with care and a choice of details reserved for top fashion houses. The distinctive features of a tailored garment are all present in the mechanical creations displayed in Geneva: Stelvio, Giulia, 4C Spider and 4C Coupé are sure to fascinate enthusiasts and onlookers with their new looks, some focused on performance and others on premium materials, also through exquisite special series.

All eyes will be on the exciting Nürburgring Edition of Stelvio Quadrifoglio sporting the "NRING" badge, of which 108 will be made, one for each year of the history of Alfa Romeo. This is not just a car; it is the tangible expression of invention, hard work and dedication, the secret to achieving the most ambitious goals and smashing enduring records, and also expressing an almost sensual pleasure in the result attained. The special Nürburgring Edition sporting the "NRING" badge celebrates the SUV capable of doing a lap of the legendary circuit in 7 minutes 51.7 seconds, the fastest time ever in its class. Quadrifoglio: one word is enough to identify a car in a class of its own, that defies all normal categorisation. This applies to both Stelvio and to Giulia, which also ready to stun the public in Geneva and continue to seduce, on a daily basis, the 108 lucky owners of the special Nürburgring Edition, sporting the "NRING" badge, through, for example, the 2.9 V6 Twin-Turbo 510 HP engine, the Torque Vectoring differential and Chassis Domain Control (CDC) that characterise this model, in addition to a specific livery, a prestigious name and details that contribute to making it a supreme example of Alfa Romeo excellence.

It is no coincidence that these two outstanding cars bear the name of the famous German circuit: Alfa Romeo cars started to record victories at the Nürburgring in the 1930s, in the hands of world class drivers such as Tazio Nuvolari, who won the German Grand Prix at the wheel of a 8C 2300 Tipo Monza in 1932 and a Tipo B-P3 in 1935. Other memorable years were 1966, when the Giulia Sprint GTA became the first GT to make it round the 'Ring in under ten minutes, and 1975, when the 33 TT 12 driven by Arturo Merzario triumphed in Germany before going on to win the World Sportscar Championship. Last but not least, on June 10, 1993, Nicola Larini's 155 V6 Ti won both heats of the most prestigious race of the "DTM" championship, held on the Nürburgring circuit. The Italian driver repeated Nuvolari's feat by winning the race with a crushing victory over the other cars, all of them German.

Racing track thrills will be found in the Quadrifoglio area, where the Stelvio and Giulia Nürburgring Edition proudly sporting the "NRING" badge celebrate the records scored by the two models, and continue in the space dedicated to Giulia Veloce Ti and to Stelvio Super with Pack Sport, the new Performance Pack and new leather dashboard and door panels. Both cars are equipped with Q4 all-wheel drive. The more elegant personality of the brand is expressed by the Luxury Pack on Stelvio and Giulia, while its sporty, bespoke spirit is embodied by the 4C range, with the "Competizione" and "Italia" special editions created for Coupé and Spider.

The Nürburgring Edition Stelvio and Giulia Quadrifoglio "NRING"

Stars of the show will surely be the Nürburgring Edition Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio "NRING" and Giulia Quadrifoglio "NRING", two limited-edition, special series created to celebrate the records scored by Alfa Romeo on the legendary German race track. Stelvio holds the record for its segment, with a lap time of 7 minutes, 51.7 seconds; it is the fastest SUV, equipped with the remarkable 2.9 V6 Bi-Turbo petrol engine delivering 510 HP and 600 Nm of torque, powering a top speed of 283 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds. Giulia Quadrifoglio is the record-holder for standard production four-door sedans, with a lap time of 7'32", achieved thanks to its superlative handling, top speed of 307 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds.

Just 108 of each model will be made for collectors and the most loyal Alfa Romeo customers. The new limited editions have exclusive contents, such as the numbered badge in the carbon fibre dashboard insert, and the unique Circuito Grey livery, exclusive for this limited edition.

In addition to the features of excellence that characterise all Quadrifoglio cars, standard equipment on the "NRING" special series includes carbon-ceramic brakes, Sparco racing seats with red stitching and carbon shell structure, Mopar® automatic transmission knob with carbon insert, leather and Alcantara steering wheel, also with carbon inserts. The front badge and the rearview mirror caps are made of carbon fibre, like the side skirt inserts. Not to mention tinted windows, active cruise control, the Harman Kardon premium audio package, and the AlfaTM Connect 3D Nav infotainment system with 8.8'' screen, Apple CarPlayTM, Android AutoTM and DAB. Giulia premieres a new bare carbon roof. Both have mats with red logo developed by Mopar.

Stelvio and Giulia Quadrifoglio Nürburgring Edition sporting the "NRING" badge, are beyond top-range and perfectly showcase the excellence of Alfa Romeo.

The Quadrifoglio models are paragons of engineering quality and superior performance in themselves. For example, on Stelvio, for the first time, the 2.9 V6 Bi-Turbo powerplant is combined with the innovative Q4 all-wheel drive system, with its guarantees of unbeatable performance, traction, driving pleasure and safety in all situations. Both cars also incorporate AlfaTM Chassis Domain Control, which coordinates all the on-board electronic systems, to deliver the best performance and the utmost driving pleasure at all times. Specifically, the system manages and simultaneously assigns specific tasks to the various active systems, such as Q4 all-wheel drive (on Stelvio Quadrifoglio), AlfaTM Active Torque Vectoring system, AlfaTM Active Suspension, ESC and AlfaTM DNA Pro selector with Race function. The Torque Vectoring technology optimises Stelvio and Giulia's drive distribution and accentuates their sporting character. The two electronically controlled clutches in the Torque Vectoring system make it possible to control torque delivery to each wheel separately. This ensures the optimal transfer of power to the ground even when the car is pushed to its dynamic limits. So driving is safe and fun without ever running up against an invasive stability control system.

The 8-speed ZF automatic transmission, supplied as standard, is specifically calibrated to shift in just 150 milliseconds in Race mode. The transmission has a lock-up clutch to give the driver a powerful, precise feeling of in-gear acceleration. Depending on the DNA mode set, new auto 'box optimises fluidity, comfort and ease of driving in all environments, including around town, and further improves fuel efficiency and cuts CO 2 emissions.

So the excellence on offer is not just in performance: both the Alfa Romeo sports SUV and the sedan are also incredibly efficient in terms of emission and fuel efficiency, thanks also to their electronically controlled cylinder deactivation system and the sailing function, available in Advanced Efficiency driving mode. Last but not least, to maximise the driving experience, they are both equipped with paddle shifters machined from solid aluminium which are integral with the steering column.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio Super with the new Performance Pack

The Geneva stand also proudly displays two Stelvio cars equipped with 2.0 Turbo petrol powerplant, in 200 and 280 HP versions, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and Q4 all-wheel drive. The engine is a 4-cylinder unit built entirely in aluminium with carbon drive shaft. Its distinctive features include MultiAir electro-hydraulic valve actuation system and 200-bar high-pressure direct injection, which combine to deliver a particularly snappy accelerator response across the rev range in addition to first-class fuel-efficiency.

The Alfa Romeo Stelvio with 2.0 280 HP Turbo Petrol engine (peak torque of 400 Nm at 2,250 rpm) is best in class in terms of acceleration, powering from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.7 seconds. Its top speed is 230 km/h.

Alongside it, a car with the same engine in 200 HP version: maximum torque of 330Nm at 1,750 rpm and top speed of 215 km/h, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.2 seconds.

Two important new features are debuting on the two cars on show, namely the new leather dashboard and door panels and the Performance Pack, which includes active Alfa Active Suspension (also available separately as optional equipment), self-locking rear mechanical differential and paddle shifters machined from solid aluminium. Alfa Active Suspension dynamically adapts its response to driving conditions, the selected AlfaTM DNA mode and the driver's preferences. The self-locking rear differential guarantees perfect traction for a smooth driving experience, emphasising the agility and sporty nature of the car, with positive effects also on safety.

The two cars on show are enhanced by two packs which underline the multifaceted character of the Alfa Romeo SUV, equally at home in sporting and luxurious interpretations.The former, with 280 HP engine and Competizione Red livery, fits a Sport Pack comprising aluminium inserts, aluminium pedals, sporty steering wheel and red brake callipers. Other features include leather seats and dashboard with grey stitching, privacy windows and roof bars.

What is more, Mopar, the Official Service Partner of Alfa Romeo for services, spare parts, genuine accessories, assistance and customer care, has developed special accessories for this car, including 20" matte black wheels.

Next to it, a 200 HP Stelvio Super with a luxurious soul, in Volcano Black with beige leather seats and dashboard and grey wood inserts. This model has 20" alloy wheels by Mopar with black painted callipers.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce Ti

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Veloce Ti, equipped with 280 HP turbo petrol powerplant combined with 8-speed automatic transmission and Q4 all-wheel drive, is a fine embodiment of the technical and automotive excellence of the Giulia range.

The time-honoured code "Ti", standing for "Turismo internazionale", has always been reserved to the most lavishly equipped, leading-edge, extreme versions. The Giulia Ti, presented in Racing Red livery, is the most exclusive version in the range, successfully combining the Giulia Veloce's sporty flavour with an alluring style, a rich standard outfit and the very latest technology, a near sister to the Quadrifoglio, with which it shares several stylistic features. The black roof, the leather-clad dashboard with carbon inserts and the leather and Alcantara seats with black stitching all immediately catch the eye, as well as many carbon details styled by Mopar, such as the backlit kick plates with Alfa Romeo logo, the "V" of the front cloverleaf, the gear knob insert and the rearview mirror caps. The side skirts with carbon insert and the rear spoiler are quintessential Quadrifoglio elements. The 19" burnished alloy 5-spoke wheels are another real racing style feature. The red brake callipers gleam enticingly between the spokes.

The sporty personality of this model is reasserted by the extreme care for details and extensive use of carbon fibre. The configuration is completed by the AlfaTM Connect 3D infotainment system with Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM and 8.8" 3D navigation system with DAB, active cruise control, tinted windows and the Harman Kardon premium audio package.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Super

The Giulia Veloce Ti is partnered by a Giulia Super in Volcano Black with the one-of-a-kind Luxury Pack, which comprises an attractive colour combination of beige leather interior with real grey oak wood inserts. This model has 18" alloy wheels with black painted brake callipers and a mission of elegance, the ideal car for those wishing to enjoy the performance of Giulia in peerless comfort and luxury. Under the bonnet is the 200 HP supercharged four-cylinder petrol engine with automatic transmission.

4C in the "Competizione" and "Italia" special series

The Alfa Romeo stand will also showcase the super sporty 4C, which expresses the racing spirit that is part of the Alfa Romeo DNA: optimum performance and excellent engineering designed for ultimate pleasure to drive in breathtaking style. Two cars, a Coupé and a Spider, in the "Competizione" and "Italia" special series, will be at Geneva for visitors to admire. The Coupé has a much sportier personality, with strong racing connotations, while the Spider, still capable of thrilling performances, has a more elegant, refined character.

They are both powered by a feisty all-aluminium 240 HP 1750 Turbo petrol engine, with intercooler and continuous twin phase variators. Combined with the TCT automatic transmission, it delivers supercar performance: weight-to-power ratio of less than 4 kg/HP, top speed of 258 km/h (257 km/h for the 4C Spider), 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds, lateral acceleration of 1.1 g and maximum braking deceleration of 1.25 g. This performance is aided by the lavish use of ultralight materials, including carbon fibre for the shell, aluminium for the front and rear subframes and SMC (low density compound) for the bodywork.

The two series, both limited editions, are exclusively styled. The matte Vesuvio Grey of the Coupé, combined with the exclusive livery designed especially for this configuration, (which each customer can choose or not) underscores its uncompromisingly sporty nature. As well as the body shell, additional carbon details raise the sporty temperature: the roof, rear spoiler, mirror caps, side air vents and headlight moulding, all emphasising the car's muscular power and supreme engineering, and clearly referencing the racing world. The stylistic outfit is completed by the body-colour front bumper with air vent, the dark-finish five-spoke wheels (18" at the front and 19" at the back), the red brake callipers and the Akrapovič titanium central tailpipe with dual mode and carbon again in the trim.

The racing mood continues inside the cockpit: the seats are leather and microfibre with red stitching, as is the racing steering wheel, and to conclude, the exclusive status of the limited series of just 108 cars is underlined by the numbered badge on the central tunnel and the aluminium "Competizione" plaque on the dashboard.

The Spider "Italia" special series is identified by the Misano Blue bodywork, exclusive to the 108 cars in this collectors' version. On the outside, eye-catching features include the asymmetric five-spoke wheels, 18" at the front and 19" at the rear, and the yellow brake callipers that match the stitching on the seats, dashboard, steering wheel and door panels. The side proudly displays an exclusive "Spider Italia" sticker in the three colours of the Italian flag. The 4C Spider Italia's standard outfit includes Akrapovič titanium central twin tailpipes with dual mode function and carbon trim. The equipment is completed by Alpine premium Hi-Fi system, with subwoofer, numbered badge on the central tunnel and aluminium "Italia" dashboard plaque.