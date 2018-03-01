Hide press release Show press release

Varied range of M Performance Parts for the new members of the BMW X model family.

Numerous options for sports-style customisation of the BMW X2, BMW X3 and BMW X4.

Munich. The three latest additions to the BMW X model family, the BMW X2 (combined fuel consumption: 6.2-4.5 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 142–119 g/km)*, the BMW X3 (combined fuel consumption: 8.4-5.3 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 193–140 g/km)* and the BMW X4 (combined fuel consumption: 7.3-5.4 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 173–142 g/km)*, combine a sporty, elegant appearance with outstanding driving dynamics properties. Thanks to the extensive range of M Performance Parts from the program of Original BMW Accessories, each of these product features can be adapted to the owner's personal taste and given greater emphasis.

Development of M Performance Parts always draws on the vast racing expertise of BMW M GmbH. All components are perfectly matched – both with each other and with the specific properties of each model. In addition to accentuating interior and exterior design, many of the M Performance Parts also meet functional criteria and enhance lightweight construction, for example.

Refined looks based on details inspired by motor racing.

M Performance lettering is one particularly effective way of creating a visual highlight. Designed to ensure an ideal match with the model in question, the side lettering in Frozen Black underscores the sporty character of the vehicle, in particular emphasising the dynamic proportions of the body. In addition to the side lettering, the appearance of the BMW X3 and BMW X4 can be further refined with the front lettering in high-gloss black – matching the other front attachment parts for these two models, which also feature a high-gloss finish. M Performance front radiator grilles in high-gloss black are available for the BMW X2. These have the same geometry as the standard grilles but are much more visually striking, thereby underscoring the vehicle's sporty flair and dynamic performance.

The M Performance exterior mirror caps in carbon fibre are another eye-catcher available for all three series. They are crafted elaborately by hand from carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP). With several coating layers and finished with a high-gloss polish, the carbon fibre caps have a depth effect which gives them a compelling appearance.

Sporty, elegant refinement on the inside.

The interior of the BMW X2, BMW X3 and BMW X4 can also be enhanced for additional sporty flair by means of select details, while at the same time increasing feel-good comfort on board. The M Performance floor mats are a potential contributing factor here. They are made of velour velvet with a leather-look surround and contrasting decorative seams. Their soft material makes them especially gentle on shoe heels. The front mats for driver and passenger bear the M Performance branding.

The M Performance steering wheel ensures the driver of a BMW X2, BMW X3 or BMW X4 retains a perfect grip on everything. It has distinct, specially lined grip areas which are covered with Alcantara. This microfibre fabric similar to suede is exceptionally pleasant to the touch in all temperatures and provides an optimum hold. The upper and lower part of the steering wheel are also covered in high-quality leather, as is the accompanying steering wheel trim panel. A red motorsports marking in the 12 o'clock position emphasises the car's dynamic qualities, as does the silver-grey, hand-sewn cross-stitch seam. Steering wheel trim panels are also optionally available for the BMW X3 and BMW X4 in carbon fibre/leather, with central clasp in either open-pore or high-gloss carbon fibre.

Shift paddles at the steering wheel enable the driver to change gear without taking their hands off the steering wheel, thereby facilitating vehicle control even when driving in dynamic style. For the BMW X3 and BMW X4 with this feature on board, the shift paddles are available in high-gloss carbon fibre. They are covered in an extremely fine carbon mesh, enhanced with a PUR finish and a high-gloss polish, and also feature plus and minus symbols in anodised red.

Extensive range of attractive summer complete wheel sets.

Much of a vehicle's design is perceptibly dominated by its wheel/tyre combination. This is why adaptations in this area have traditionally been among the most popular customisation measures in the automotive sector. This also accounts for the wide range available as part of the BMW M Performance Parts program. The 20-inch summer complete wheel set Styling 717 M is available for the BMW X2, for example. The matt black finish of this light alloy wheel, weight-optimised by means of flowforming technology (rolled rim well) adds a particularly striking touch of sporty flair. The 19-inch M Performance light alloy wheel Double Spoke 698 M in Orbit Grey is available as a summer complete wheel set for the BMW X3 and BMW X4. The exclusive finish and visible wheel bolts are key contributing factors to an impressive appearance here. The 21-inch forged wheel Y Spoke 701 M Bicolor is currently the largest wheel in the program of Original BMW Accessories for the BMW X3 and BMW X4. It also has a rolled rim well, and it weighs some two kilograms less than a similarly designed cast wheel in the same format: this is because of the special manufacturing process used. The Bicolor look with black as the background colour and the burnished finish on the visible side make for a very eye-catching impression, especially due to the high-quality clear finish.

Light installations for a highly effective appearance.

One discreet customisation option that also adds a definite touch of exclusivity at the same time are the BMW LED door projectors. They replace the standard entry light and project a graphic onto the ground when the door is opened. The selection of motifs include the BMW M logo as well as various motifs from an M Performance slide set.

* The fuel consumption figures were calculated based on the ECE test cycle, dependent on tyre format.